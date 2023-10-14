Flyers

Flyers vs. Senators Preview: Building Blocks

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers vs. Senators Preview: Building Blocks

The season got underway for the Flyers on Thursday night and they secured another season-opening win, 4-2, over the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was a common response to the demanding training camp that John Tortorella conducts.

Next up for the Flyers is a Saturday afternoon meeting against former captain Claude Giroux and the Ottawa Senators.

Game time is 1 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Ottawa Senators GP G A P
Travis Konecny 1 2 0 2 Parker Kelly 1 1 1 2
Scott Laughton 1 0 2 2 Mathieu Joseph 1 1 1 2
Joel Farabee 1 1 0 1 Tim Stutzle 1 1 0 1
Cam Atkinson 1 1 0 1 Artem Zub 1 0 1 1
Egor Zamula 1 0 1 1 Jake Sanderson 1 0 0 0

Flyers Senators Players to Watch

Sean Couturier returned to the lineup for the first time in nearly two years on Thursday. He quickly picked up an assist on the opening goal. As he continues to shake off the rust and get back into rhythm, look for him to continue making contributions.

Tim Stutzle scored in the season-opener, a good start to following up his 39-goal, 90-point season from last year. Centering a top line that includes Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux, he’s always one to watch.

Flyers Senators Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to get the start in goal for the Flyers. Hart made 31 saves on 33 shots in the season-opening win in Columbus, helping to maintain the Flyers one-goal lead for most of the game.

Anton Forsberg is expected to start for Ottawa. Forsberg suffered a season-ending injury last February, and now makes his return to the net for the Senators.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Bobby Brink (healthy), Egor Zamula (healthy), Felix Sandstrom (healthy)

Senators Lines

Senators Scratches: Josh Norris (injury)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The Flyers are still without Rasmus Ristolainen due to injury. This opens the door for the expected rotation of kids in the lineup to start the season. Emil Andrae makes his NHL debut. Tyson Foerster makes his season debut. Bobby Brink and Egor Zamula come out of the lineup.
  • Senators: Ottawa is still without Josh Norris, who missed the season opener with a shoulder injury. He is skating, but won’t be cleared to play.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (0.0% – T-14th), Senators (0.0% – T-14th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (100% – T-1st), Senators (83.3% – 16th)
  • Recent History vs. Senators
    • March 30, 2023: Senators 5, Flyers 4 (F/OT) (at OTT)
    • Nov. 12, 2022 – Senators 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 5, 2022 – Flyers 2, Senators 1 (at OTT)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Senators
    • Cam Atkinson: 21 GP, 12 G, 8 A, 20 P
    • Sean Couturier: 28 GP, 9 G, 10 A, 19 P
    • Travis Konecny: 17 GP, 3 G, 8 A, 11 P
    • Carter Hart: 4 GP, 2-2-0, 2.28 GAA, .917 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Noah Cates will play in his 100th NHL game today.
    • Nick Deslauriers needs three assists to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Season Opens with Win in Columbus

Flyers Postgame Report: Season Opens with Win in Columbus

Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 12 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Blue Jackets Preview: Clean Slate
Flyers vs. Blue Jackets Preview: Clean Slate
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 12 2023
Flyers
Flyers: What Does Success Look Like in 2023-24?
Flyers: What Does Success Look Like in 2023-24?
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 12 2023
Flyers
Flyers: On the Balancing Act of Lineups in 2023-24 Season
Flyers: On the Balancing Act of Lineups in 2023-24 Season
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 11 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #193 – 2023-24 NHL Season Preview
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #193 – 2023-24 NHL Season Preview
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 9 2023
Flyers
Flyers Roster News: Allison Clears; Foerster, Brink Splitting Time?
Flyers Roster News: Allison Clears; Foerster, Brink Splitting Time?
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 7 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Roll Past Islanders in Finale
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Roll Past Islanders in Finale
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 5 2023
Go to top button