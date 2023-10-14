Flyers vs. Senators Preview: Building Blocks

The season got underway for the Flyers on Thursday night and they secured another season-opening win, 4-2, over the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was a common response to the demanding training camp that John Tortorella conducts.
Next up for the Flyers is a Saturday afternoon meeting against former captain Claude Giroux and the Ottawa Senators.
Game time is 1 p.m.
Sean Couturier returned to the lineup for the first time in nearly two years on Thursday. He quickly picked up an assist on the opening goal. As he continues to shake off the rust and get back into rhythm, look for him to continue making contributions.
Tim Stutzle scored in the season-opener, a good start to following up his 39-goal, 90-point season from last year. Centering a top line that includes Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux, he’s always one to watch.
Carter Hart is expected to get the start in goal for the Flyers. Hart made 31 saves on 33 shots in the season-opening win in Columbus, helping to maintain the Flyers one-goal lead for most of the game.
Anton Forsberg is expected to start for Ottawa. Forsberg suffered a season-ending injury last February, and now makes his return to the net for the Senators.
Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Bobby Brink (healthy), Egor Zamula (healthy), Felix Sandstrom (healthy)
Senators Scratches: Josh Norris (injury)