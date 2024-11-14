Flyers vs. Senators Preview: Quick Trip North

In the spirit of late November, there will be plenty of time for home cooking for the Flyers for the rest of the month. Monday’s game marked the first in a stretch of seven of nine games at home. One of the rare exceptions comes on Thursday night, as the Flyers make a quick trip north to face the Ottawa Senators.

The Flyers have started to turn a corner of late, with a 4-2-1 record in their last seven games. Ottawa is fresh off a 3-0 shutout win in Toronto on Tuesday and has won back-to-back games.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Ottawa Senators GP G A P Travis Konecny 16 8 9 17 Tim Stutzle 15 7 13 20 Matvei Michkov 14 5 7 12 Brady Tkachuk 15 8 10 18 Owen Tippett 16 3 6 9 Drake Batherson 15 6 9 15 Sean Couturier 16 3 5 8 Claude Giroux 15 5 7 12 Joel Farabee 16 3 4 7 Josh Norris 15 6 4 10

Travis Konecny scored another goal on Monday night to extend his points streak to four games. In the last four games, Konecny has three goals and seven points.

Tim Stutzle has points in 12 of 15 games this season, including five multi-point games. He had a goal in his last game against Toronto on Tuesday.

Ivan Fedotov gets the start for the Flyers. Fedotov makes his first start since last Thursday’s win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in a shootout, the first win of his NHL career. He allowed one goal on 23 shots in the win.

Linus Ullmark is expected to start for the Senators. Ullmark was outstanding in his last start, making 27 saves in a shutout win against Toronto on Tuesday night. Ullmark enters Thursday having won back-to-back starts, allowing just two goals on 43 shots.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Cam York (injury), Sam Ersson (injury), Jamie Drysdale (injury), Morgan Frost (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy)

Senators Scratches: David Perron (healthy), Jacob Bernard-Docker (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: No changes are being made to the Flyers lineup from Monday’s game.

The Senators are using the same lineup as Tuesday's game.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (19.2% – T-16th), Senators (29.2% – 4th)

Flyers (19.2% – T-16th), Senators (29.2% – 4th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (90.4% – 2nd), Senators (79.1% – 19th)

Flyers (90.4% – 2nd), Senators (79.1% – 19th) Recent History vs. Senators March 2, 2024 – Flyers 4, Senators 2 (at PHI) Jan. 21, 2024 – Senators 5, Flyers 3 (at PHI) Oct. 14, 2023 – Senators 5, Flyers 2 (at OTT)

Flyers Leaders vs. Senators Tyson Foerster: 3 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P Egor Zamula: 4 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P Travis Konecny: 19 GP, 4 G, 10 A, 14 P Sam Ersson: 1 GP, 0-1-0, 4.11 GAA, .879 SV%

Milestone Watch Scott Laughton needs three goals to reach 100 for his career.



Where to Watch