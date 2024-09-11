Flyers

Flyers Announce Rookie Camp Roster, Schedule

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Flyers Announce Rookie Camp Roster, Schedule Philadelphia Flyers

As the new season approaches for the Flyers, the dawn of main training camp comes in the form of the team’s annual rookie camp, where 27 potential future Flyers will take the ice. Rookie camp begins on-ice sessions on Thursday morning, and will include additional sessions over the next week in between a pair of games against the New York Rangers.

The rookie camp roster is headlined by Matvei Michkov, the Flyers top prospect who just arrived in North America over the summer. Michkov is one of 15 forwards in camp, joining 2024 first-round pick Jett Luchanko and other notable prospects like Denver BarkeySamu TuomaalaElliot Desnoyers, and Massimo Rizzo.

There will be 10 defensemen in camp, including 2023 first-round pick Oliver BonkEmil AndraeHunter McDonald, and Helge Grans.

The notable absence from the roster is goaltender Alexei Kolosov. There were rumors over the offseason that Kolosov had expressed his desire to return to the KHL and that he would not be reporting to the Flyers for camp. He was also absent from the team’s development camp in July, which fueled the rumors further.

2023 second-round pick Carson Bjarnason and amateur try-out Sam Hillebrandt will be the two goalies in rookie camp.

The full rookie camp roster is below:

attachment-IMG_3484

attachment-IMG_3485

The on-ice sessions of rookie camp begin on Thursday with a practice from 11 AM to 12:30 PM. The team will hold a morning skate on Friday at 10:30 AM before heading to Allentown to start a weekend series against the New York Rangers rookie squad. Games are Friday night at 7 PM and Saturday at 5 PM.

On-ice sessions in Voorhees will continue on Sunday, Sept. 15 and continue through Tuesday, Sept. 17. All sessions are scheduled for 11 AM to 12:30 PM and open to the public.

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #221 – In Memory Of

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #221 – In Memory Of

Author image Kevin Durso  •  3h
Flyers
South Jersey-born NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau, Brother Matthew Killed in Tragic Accident
South Jersey-born NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau, Brother Matthew Killed in Tragic Accident
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Aug 30 2024
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #220 – Career-Defining
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #220 – Career-Defining
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Aug 25 2024
Flyers
Flyers Place Ryan Johansen on Waivers for Contract Termination
Flyers Place Ryan Johansen on Waivers for Contract Termination
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Aug 20 2024
Phillies
Philadelphia Flyers Forward Matvei Michkov is Taking One Out of the Bryce Harper Playbook!
Philadelphia Flyers Forward Matvei Michkov is Taking One Out of the Bryce Harper Playbook!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 29 2024
Flyers
Flyers: Konecny Extension Adds to Difficulty of Successful Rebuild
Flyers: Konecny Extension Adds to Difficulty of Successful Rebuild
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jul 29 2024
Flyers
Flyers Sign Travis Konecny to 8-Year Extension
Flyers Sign Travis Konecny to 8-Year Extension
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jul 29 2024
Go to top button