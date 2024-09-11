Flyers Announce Rookie Camp Roster, Schedule

As the new season approaches for the Flyers, the dawn of main training camp comes in the form of the team’s annual rookie camp, where 27 potential future Flyers will take the ice. Rookie camp begins on-ice sessions on Thursday morning, and will include additional sessions over the next week in between a pair of games against the New York Rangers.

The rookie camp roster is headlined by Matvei Michkov, the Flyers top prospect who just arrived in North America over the summer. Michkov is one of 15 forwards in camp, joining 2024 first-round pick Jett Luchanko and other notable prospects like Denver Barkey, Samu Tuomaala, Elliot Desnoyers, and Massimo Rizzo.

There will be 10 defensemen in camp, including 2023 first-round pick Oliver Bonk, Emil Andrae, Hunter McDonald, and Helge Grans.

The notable absence from the roster is goaltender Alexei Kolosov. There were rumors over the offseason that Kolosov had expressed his desire to return to the KHL and that he would not be reporting to the Flyers for camp. He was also absent from the team’s development camp in July, which fueled the rumors further.

2023 second-round pick Carson Bjarnason and amateur try-out Sam Hillebrandt will be the two goalies in rookie camp.

The full rookie camp roster is below:

The on-ice sessions of rookie camp begin on Thursday with a practice from 11 AM to 12:30 PM. The team will hold a morning skate on Friday at 10:30 AM before heading to Allentown to start a weekend series against the New York Rangers rookie squad. Games are Friday night at 7 PM and Saturday at 5 PM.

On-ice sessions in Voorhees will continue on Sunday, Sept. 15 and continue through Tuesday, Sept. 17. All sessions are scheduled for 11 AM to 12:30 PM and open to the public.