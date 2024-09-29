Familiarity Can Play in Flyers Favor This Season

Training camp and the preseason have been notably about Matvei Michkov and Jett Luchanko. As first-round picks in the midst of a rebuild, and given the hype around Michkov, it’s certainly justified.

But the rest of the Flyers roster remained primarily unchanged, something that can be uncommon in today’s game.

Many of the Flyers feel that can give them an advantage this season.

“I think it’s huge. For the most part, we’ve got a lot of guys that it’s their third year here with this coaching staff,” associate coach Brad Shaw said. “We go through the video, and I’m hoping for most guys it’s a refresher and they’re not really having to dive in.”

“It’s pretty rare that you have this many returners come to an NHL team,” Joel Farabee said. “I think it makes a huge difference. We had such a good room last year and we’re so tight as a team. You keep the same group for another year, you’re another year older, more experienced, and get some young guys who are ready to go.”

‘A Blueprint for How It’s Done’

Shaw also noted how the team’s success through the first 70 games can help the team moving forward as well. Bringing back many players who experienced playing meaningful games, and falling short of a playoff appearance, provide a knowledge and confidence of what it’s going to take to finish the job.

“We kind of have a blueprint for how it’s done,” Shaw said. “It requires a lot of work. It requires a lot of sacrifice and commitment, but we’ve got a lot of guys that’s where they hang their hat. That’s the type of hockey they like to play. I think the fit really helps us and it shows on the ice and how consistently we can play.”

Shaw also said that familiarity that players have with this coaching staff help with getting back into a rhythm quickly.

“When you go five months without playing a hockey game, you tend to forget or get confused on some of the systems you played with in other organizations or at other levels,” Shaw said. “I think it’s a huge leg up.”

‘I Have to Coach Them Differently’

A lot of what Shaw talked about echoed what John Tortorella said at the start of camp. The third year for a majority of this group and the coaching staff presents a new challenge of taking another step.

“It’s year three in our program. Year three with the same coaching staff. A lot of the team this year, a big part of it we’ve had, and it’s going to be a big part of our foundation this year,” Tortorella said. “Do they get comfortable with us? Sometimes it’s human nature that you just give a little bit because now they know us and we know them. I love the team, and I’ve told them that. The room has been fantastic.”

While familiarity can be helpful to a team, there are also things Tortorella discussed having to watch closely in terms of how he coaches players and if things start to slip from the tight-knit culture that is the foundation of the locker room and the systems and styles that the Flyers play.

“I’ve got to watch, do you just give a bit or am I leaving them alone too much at certain times cause I trust them,” Tortorella said. “I have to coach them differently. I’ve had them three years. I have to respect that they’ve improved, so coaching changes. How much does it change and when does it change? Those are all things that run through my head.”

Last season, the Flyers nearly shocked the hockey world and made the playoffs when expectations were far from that. This season, they feel the experience and reuniting the majority of the team can potentially change that.

“Everyone knows what to expect from each other going through camp. It’s great,” Scott Laughton said. “We’ve got a young core group of guys that are coming up together and you try to fill in where you can and be part of it.”

“We have a really good leadership group on this team and we’re ready for a big year,” Farabee said.