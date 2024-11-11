Flyers vs. Sharks Preview: Michkov Returns

After completing a three-game road trip with a 1-1-1 record, the Flyers have plenty of time to spend at home. Seven of the team’s next nine games will be on home ice, starting on Monday night when they take on the San Jose Sharks.

Matvei Michkov also comes back into the lineup, and sets up a matchup of two top rookies in the NHL.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P San Jose Sharks GP G A P Travis Konecny 15 7 9 16 Mikael Granlund 16 6 10 16 Matvei Michkov 13 4 6 10 Tyler Toffoli 16 6 5 11 Owen Tippett 15 3 6 9 Fabian Zetterlund 16 6 4 10 Sean Couturier 15 3 5 8 William Eklund 15 2 7 9 Joel Farabee 15 3 4 7 Jake Walman 13 1 8 9

Matvei Michkov makes his return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for two games. Michkov has just one assist in his last five games after scoring four goals and posting nine points in seven games.

Macklin Celebrini, the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is one of the rookie headliners this season. Celebrini missed extended time with injury, but has been back for three games and added two goals to his total in Thursday’s game against Minnesota.

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson made 28 saves on 31 shots in the shootout loss to Florida on Saturday, his first game back after leaving the previous Saturday’s game with an injury. Ersson had won his previous three starts before the injury.

Vitek Vanecek is expected to start for the Sharks. Vanecek took the loss in his last start, allowing four goals on 30 shots against Minnesota on Thursday. Vanecek had won his previous two starts after losing his first four starts of the season.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Cam York (injury), Aleksei Kolosov (injury), Jamie Drysdale (injury), Morgan Frost (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy)

Sharks Scratches: Logan Couture (injury), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (injury), Jake Walman (injury), Klim Kostin (healthy), Givani Smith (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: Matvei Michkov returns to the lineup after two games as a healthy scratch. Morgan Frost and Nick Deslauriers are out as healthy scratches. Ryan Poehling also returns after missing all three games of the road trip. Erik Johnson is back in the lineup. Jamie Drysdale is “banged up” and comes out of the lineup.

returns to the lineup after two games as a healthy scratch. and are out as healthy scratches. also returns after missing all three games of the road trip. is back in the lineup. is “banged up” and comes out of the lineup. Sharks: The Sharks did not have a morning skate after playing on Sunday night in New Jersey. The lineup will be a game-time decision, per head coach Ryan Warsofsky.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (18.4% – 18th), Sharks (16.3% – T–22nd)

Flyers (18.4% – 18th), Sharks (16.3% – T–22nd) Penalty Kill: Flyers (89.8% – 3rd), Sharks (82.3% – 14th)

Flyers (89.8% – 3rd), Sharks (82.3% – 14th) Recent History vs. Sharks March 12, 2024 – Flyers 3, Sharks 2 (at PHI) Nov. 7, 2023 – Sharks 2, Flyers 1 (at SJ)

Flyers Leaders vs. Sharks Travis Konecny: 11 GP, 3 G, 8 A, 11 P Owen Tippett: 4 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P Morgan Frost: 6 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P Sam Ersson: 3 GP, 2-1-0, 2.36 GAA, .908 SV%

Milestone Watch Tyson Foerster plays in his 100th NHL game tonight. Scott Laughton needs three goals to reach 100 for his career.



Where to Watch