Flyers vs. Sharks Preview: Bottom Feeders

On Saturday night, the Flyers dropped a 5-0 decision to the Los Angeles Kings, easily their largest margin of defeat on the season. It was nothing compared to the recent results of their opponent on Tuesday night.

The Flyers kick off a four-game road trip against the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks are still winless on the season with an 0-10-1 record. They lost their last game on Saturday to Pittsburgh, 10-2. Before that, they lost to Vancouver on Thursday, 10-1. In just the last five games, the Sharks have been outscored, 32-4.

Game time is 10:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P San Jose Sharks GP G A P
Travis Konecny 12 9 3 12 Tomas Hertl 11 1 6 7
Travis Sanheim 12 1 9 10 Fabian Zetterlund 11 3 1 4
Cam Atkinson 12 6 3 9 Anthony Duclair 11 2 1 3
Joel Farabee 12 5 4 9 Filip Zadina 11 2 0 2
Bobby Brink 11 3 5 8 Jacob MacDonald 2 1 1 2

Flyers Sharks Players to Watch

Tyson Foerster continues to look for his first goal of the season and the frustration was apparent in Saturday’s game. Perhaps the perfect remedy is a team like the Sharks, giving up goals at an alarming rate.

Tomas Hertl has led the way offensively for the Sharks. While only having one goal on the season, he leads the team with seven points, including two assists in Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh.

Flyers Sharks Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson is expected to get the start for the Flyers. Ersson made 21 saves on 22 shots in a win over the Sabres on Friday, snapping a personal three-game losing streak to open the season. Ersson’s first career NHL win came in San Jose last season, making 25 saves on 28 shots.

Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to start for the Sharks. Blackwood exited halfway through the Sharks last game on Saturday, allowing six goals on 18 shots in the loss. Since allowing just one goal in a shootout loss to Colorado to open the season, Blackwood has allowed three goals or less in just two of his last seven games, including four games allowing five or more goals.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Carter Hart (injury), Felix Sandstrom (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (injury), Morgan Frost (healthy), Victor Mete (healthy)

Sharks Lines

Sharks Scratches: Logan Couture (injury), Alexander Barabanov (injury), Matt Benning (injury), Ty Emberson (healthy), Mike Hoffman (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Sean Couturier returns to the lineup after missing the last two games. Morgan Frost will come out of the lineup. Carter Hart remains out with injury, but is on the road trip and could possibly return this weekend.
  • Sharks: It appears there is one change to the lineup on defense for the Sharks. Ty Emberson comes out of the lineup and Nikolai Knyzhov comes in.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (9.8% – 30th), Sharks (18.2% – 19th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (79.4% – 14th), Sharks (67.4% – 30th)
  • Recent History vs. Sharks
    • Dec. 29, 2022: Flyers 4, Sharks 3 (F/OT) (at SJ)
    • Oct. 23, 2022: Sharks 3, Flyers 0 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Sharks
    • Cam Atkinson: 16 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P
    • Travis Konecny: 9 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P
    • Nick Deslauriers: 24 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 P
    • Garnet Hathaway: 15 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 P
    • Sam Ersson: 1 GP, 1-0-0, 2.98 GAA, .893 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Cam York will play his 100th NHL game tonight.
    • Nick Deslauriers needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
