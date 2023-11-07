Flyers vs. Sharks Preview: Bottom Feeders

On Saturday night, the Flyers dropped a 5-0 decision to the Los Angeles Kings, easily their largest margin of defeat on the season. It was nothing compared to the recent results of their opponent on Tuesday night.
The Flyers kick off a four-game road trip against the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks are still winless on the season with an 0-10-1 record. They lost their last game on Saturday to Pittsburgh, 10-2. Before that, they lost to Vancouver on Thursday, 10-1. In just the last five games, the Sharks have been outscored, 32-4.
Game time is 10:30 p.m.
Tyson Foerster continues to look for his first goal of the season and the frustration was apparent in Saturday’s game. Perhaps the perfect remedy is a team like the Sharks, giving up goals at an alarming rate.
Tomas Hertl has led the way offensively for the Sharks. While only having one goal on the season, he leads the team with seven points, including two assists in Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh.
Sam Ersson is expected to get the start for the Flyers. Ersson made 21 saves on 22 shots in a win over the Sabres on Friday, snapping a personal three-game losing streak to open the season. Ersson’s first career NHL win came in San Jose last season, making 25 saves on 28 shots.
Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to start for the Sharks. Blackwood exited halfway through the Sharks last game on Saturday, allowing six goals on 18 shots in the loss. Since allowing just one goal in a shootout loss to Colorado to open the season, Blackwood has allowed three goals or less in just two of his last seven games, including four games allowing five or more goals.
Flyers Scratches: Carter Hart (injury), Felix Sandstrom (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (injury), Morgan Frost (healthy), Victor Mete (healthy)
Sharks Scratches: Logan Couture (injury), Alexander Barabanov (injury), Matt Benning (injury), Ty Emberson (healthy), Mike Hoffman (healthy)