Flyers Postgame Report: Michkov, Konecny Help Flyers to Shootout Win Over Sharks

Halfway through Monday’s game, the Flyers were cruising along with a three-goal lead. A three-minute span at the end of the second period made it a game again, and set the table for the Sharks to tie things up late in the third.

The Flyers, who had out-chanced the Sharks for most of the night, stayed the course through overtime and into the shootout, where they scored twice to secure their second shootout win in the last week, 4-3, over the Sharks on Monday night at Wells Fargo Center.

It took just 1:40 for the Flyers to get on the board. Anthony Richard set up Erik Johnson for his first goal of the season to make it 1-0.

Late in the period, the Flyers extended the lead on the power play. Travis Konecny finished off a tic-tac-toe play with a quick release from the bumper, scoring his eighth goal of the season to make it 2-0 Flyers.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 11-11.

The Flyers continued to generate chances in the second, and Matvei Michkov‘s return to the lineup provided another goal. Michkov got a breakaway and went between the five-hole of Vitek Vanecek to make it 3-0 on his fifth goal of the season at 5:09.

The Sharks got one back with 4:31 remaining in the second. William Eklund centered the puck and it went in off the skate of Jack Thompson for his second of the season.

With 1:27 remaining in the second, the Sharks cut the lead to one. Mikael Granlund was able to elevate the puck over the shoulder of Sam Ersson to make it 3-2 with his seventh goal of the season.

Through two periods, shots were 25-19 Flyers.

The Sharks tied the game with 2:24 to play in the third. Barclay Goodrow took advantage of a bounce and buried the chance to even things at three.

After a scoreless overtime, the game went to a shootout, marking the Flyers’ third straight game going beyond 65 minutes.

In the shootout, Michkov and Konecny both scored to secure the win, while Ersson did not allow a goal.

Ersson finished with 28 saves on 31 shots. Vanecek made 40 saves on 43 shots in the loss.

Michkov had a goal and an assist in the win. Granlund and Eklund each had two points for San Jose.

The Flyers are next in action on Thursday night, going back on the road to face the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT SO T Sharks 0 2 1 0 0 3 Flyers 2 1 0 0 1 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Erik Johnson (1) (Anthony Richard) 1:40

PHI Travis Konecny (8) PP (Matvei Michkov, Emil Andrae) 15:56

2nd Period

PHI Michkov (5) (Ryan Poehling, Egor Zamula) 5:09

SJ Jack Thompson (2) (William Eklund, Mikael Granlund) 15:29

SJ Granlund (7) (Eklund) 18:32

3rd Period

SJ Barclay Goodrow (2) (Henry Thrun, Cody Ceci) 17:36

Overtime

No Scoring

Shootout

PHI Owen Tippett – Miss

SJ Macklin Celebrini – Save

PHI Matvei Michkov – Goal

SJ Will Smith – Miss

PHI Travis Konecny – Goal

Game Statistics