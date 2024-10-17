Flyers

Flyers vs. Kraken Preview: Finally, the End of the Road

The Flyers finally play the final game of their season-opening four-game road trip on Thursday night. For the remainder of the season, they only have two roads trips that will be longer – five straight games on the road from March 17 to 25 and six straight road games from Dec. 23 to Jan. 5, that will be separated by the holiday break.

The Flyers have seen three different results so far this season. They won the opener in Vancouver in a shootout, lost in regulation to Calgary, then dropped an overtime decision in Edmonton. They close the trip against the Seattle Kraken, looking to end the trip on a high note.

Game time is at 10 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Seattle Kraken GP G A P
Travis Konecny 3 2 1 3 Jordan Eberle 4 3 1 4
Matvei Michkov 3 2 1 3 Jared McCann 4 2 2 4
Joel Farabee 3 1 2 3 Ryker Evans 4 1 2 3
Bobby Brink 3 1 2 3 Vince Dunn 3 1 1 2
Morgan Frost 3 0 3 3 Adam Larsson 4 1 1 2

Flyers Kraken Players to Watch

Matvei Michkov got on the board on Tuesday night with a pair of goals. He has three points in the last two games, all on the power play.

Jordan Eberle is off to a hot start with three goals in Seattle’s first four games. He scored his third goal of the season in Seattle’s last game on Tuesday night against Nashville.

Flyers Kraken Goalie Matchup

Ivan Fedotov gets the start for the Flyers. Fedotov allowed five goals on 31 shots in a loss to Calgary last Saturday. This is the third start of Fedotov’s career.

Philipp Grubauer gets the start for the Kraken. Grubauer took the loss in his last start, allowing two goals on 23 shots against Dallas on Sunday. Grubauer also took the loss in his first start of the season, allowing three goals on 25 shots against St. Louis.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Noah Cates (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Emil Andrae (healthy)

Kraken Lines

Kraken Scratches: Josh Mahura (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Nick Seeler remains out of the lineup for a fourth straight game. The rest of the lineup will remain the same.
  • Kraken: No changes are expected to Seattle’s lineup for Thursday’s game.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (26.7% – 10th), Kraken (11.1% – 24th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (85.7% – 10th), Kraken (77.8% – 18th)
  • Recent History vs. Kraken 
    • Feb. 10, 2024 – Flyers 3, Kraken 2 (at PHI)
    • Dec. 29, 2023 – Kraken 2, Flyers 1 (F/OT) (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Kraken
    • Travis Konecny: 6 GP, 4 G, 3 A, 7 P
    • Travis Sanheim: 6 GP, 0 G, 4 A, 4 P
    • Scott Laughton: 5 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 P
  • Milestone Watch
    • Sean Couturier needs one point to reach 500 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
