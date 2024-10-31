Flyers vs. Blues Preview: Spooky Season

The Flyers returned to the win column on Tuesday night with a shutout win on the road in Boston. Before meeting the Bruins again for the second time this week, they face the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center.

While the Flyers were picking up the win on Tuesday, the Blues were on the wrong end of a very different result, an 8-1 shellacking to the Ottawa Senators, bringing their record to an even 5-5-0 on the season.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Boston Bruins GP G A P Travis Konecny 10 5 5 10 Jordan Kyrou 10 2 7 9 Matvei Michkov 10 4 5 9 Philip Broberg 10 2 6 8 Sean Couturier 10 3 3 6 Pavel Buchnevich 10 3 3 6 Owen Tippett 10 1 5 6 Robert Thomas 7 1 5 6 Travis Sanheim 10 3 2 5 Dylan Holloway 10 4 1 5

Joel Farabee scored into an empty net to cap the Flyers win over Boston on Tuesday. While it may have been an empty-net goal, Farabee was showing signs of improvement leading up to that, and the hope is that the payoff of scoring a goal could lead to more in the coming games.

Dylan Holloway has scored in three of the Blues last five games, including the lone goal in Tuesday’s loss. Holloway also had a two-goal game against Toronto last Thursday.

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson was brilliant in Tuesday’s game, making 23 saves in a shutout win. That marked the second straight victory for Ersson after losing three straight starts following his season-opening win.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start for the Blues. Binnington allowed three goals on 14 shots in relief on Tuesday. He allowed four goals on 25 shots in his last start on Saturday, taking the loss to Montreal. He has lost four of his last five starts entering Thursday.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Cam York (injury), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Egor Zamula (healthy), Ivan Fedotov (healthy)

Blues Scratches: Robert Thomas (injury), Nick Leddy (injury), Mathieu Joseph (injury), Kasperi Kapanen (injury), Pierre-Olivier Joseph (healthy), David Perron (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: There are no changes to the lineup from Tuesday’s game.

There are no changes to the lineup from Tuesday’s game. Blues: Kasperi Kapanen could be the latest to join a banged-up group after leaving Tuesday’s game with an injury. Nathan Walker will come into the lineup for him. No other changes are expected.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (22.2% – 13th), Blues (16.7% – T-21st)

Flyers (22.2% – 13th), Blues (16.7% – T-21st) Penalty Kill: Flyers (87.2% – 4th), Blues (70.4% – 29th)

Flyers (87.2% – 4th), Blues (70.4% – 29th) Recent History vs. Blues March 4, 2024 – Blues 2, Flyers 1 (F/SO) (at PHI) Jan. 15, 2024 – Flyers 4, Blues 2 (at STL)

Flyers Leaders vs. Blues Travis Konecny: 12 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P Joel Farabee: 5 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P Scott Laughton: 12 GP, 4 G, 3 A, 7 P Sam Ersson: 2 GP, 0-1-1, 1.94 GAA, .929 SV%

Milestone Watch Sean Couturier needs one assist to pass John LeClair (309) for 13th all-time in franchise history. Scott Laughton needs three goals to reach 100 for his career.



Where to Watch