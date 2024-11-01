Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: Brink’s Late Goal Lifts Flyers Past Blues

The Flyers were on their way to a similar result to Tuesday’s game. As the third period progressed, they were once again protecting a lone goal with their goalie leading the way. When the Blues tied the game halfway through the third, the Flyers maintained their resilience and found a way to pick up a second straight win.

Bobby Brink‘s goal with 3:01 remaining in the third was the difference, as the Flyers secured a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers opened the scoring at 11:12. Ryan Poehling sped through the neutral zone and got behind the St. Louis defense to set up a two-on-one. Poehling fed Garnet Hathaway for the goal, his first of the season, to make it 1-0. 

Through 20 minutes, shots were 7-6 St. Louis.

The Flyers out-shot the Blues in the second, 10-7, but both goalies stopped everything that came their way in a scoreless period.

At the midpoint of the third, the Blues got the game tied up. A fortunate bounce allowed Nathan Walker to slam home a loose puck for his first goal of the season to even things up at one at 9:58.

With 3:01 remaining, Joel Farabee set up Brink for a tip-in goal to restore the lead. It was Brink’s second goal of the game.

Sam Ersson did the rest from there, making a couple huge saves in the final minute to secure the win. Ersson finished with 20 saves on 21 shots in the win. Jordan Binnington stopped 19 of 21 shots in the loss.

The Flyers get back on the ice on Saturday afternoon to take on the Boston Bruins at 1 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T
Blues 0 0 1 1
Flyers 1 0 1 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • PHI Garnet Hathaway (1) (Ryan Poehling, Nick Seeler) 11:12

2nd Period

  • No Scoring

3rd Period

  • STL Nathan Walker (1) (Philip Broberg, Zack Bolduc) 9:58
  • PHI Bobby Brink (2) (Joel Farabee, Scott Laughton) 16:59

Game Statistics

Blues Flyers
Shots 21 21
Power Play 0/2 0/3
Hits 24 10
Faceoff % 46.5% 53.5%
Giveaways 8 10
Takeaways 4 8
Blocked Shots 14 24
Penalty Minutes 6 4
Topics  
