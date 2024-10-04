Flyers Make Final Cuts of Training Camp

The latest round of cuts for the Flyers was announced on Friday, one day after the preseason finale. With one week until opening night, it appears the roster is already set.

The Flyers placed Olle Lycksell and Anthony Richard on waivers on Friday. They returned Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk to their junior team, the London Knights. They also sent 10 other players back to the minors: forwards Rodrigo Abols, Oscar Eklind, Cooper Marody, and Samu Tuomaala, defensemen Emil Andrae, Adam Ginning, Helge Grans, and Hunter McDonald, and goalies Alexei Kolosov and Cal Petersen.

That leaves 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies on the Flyers roster, the maximum limit of 23 players. The roster is as follows:

Forwards

10 Bobby Brink

11 Travis Konecny

14 Sean Couturier

17 Jett Luchanko

19 Garnet Hathaway

21 Scott Laughton

25 Ryan Poehling

27 Noah Cates

39 Matvei Michkov

44 Nick Deslauriers

48 Morgan Frost

71 Tyson Foerster

74 Owen Tippett

86 Joel Farabee

Defensemen

5 Egor Zamula

6 Travis Sanheim

8 Cam York

9 Jamie Drysdale

24 Nick Seeler

55 Rasmus Ristolainen

77 Erik Johnson

Goalies

33 Sam Ersson

82 Ivan Fedotov

There wasn’t much in terms of roster battles this preseason. Many of the players on the roster were already part of the team last season or anticipated to get a spot out of camp, like the arrival of Matvei Michkov and Ivan Fedotov.

The big surprise on the opening night roster is Jett Luchanko. The 2024 first-round pick selected 13th overall in June just turned 18 on Aug. 21. At the very least, he will get an extended audition on the NHL roster. He is eligible to play nine games for the Flyers and can still be returned to his junior team in Guelph. If he were to stick beyond the nine games, he would have to remain on the NHL roster for the duration of the season.

The Flyers open the 2024-25 season next Friday night at 10 p.m. against the Vancouver Canucks.