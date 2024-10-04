Flyers

Flyers Make Final Cuts of Training Camp

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Flyers Make Final Cuts of Training Camp Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The latest round of cuts for the Flyers was announced on Friday, one day after the preseason finale. With one week until opening night, it appears the roster is already set.

The Flyers placed Olle Lycksell and Anthony Richard on waivers on Friday. They returned Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk to their junior team, the London Knights. They also sent 10 other players back to the minors: forwards Rodrigo Abols, Oscar Eklind, Cooper Marody, and Samu Tuomaala, defensemen Emil Andrae, Adam Ginning, Helge Grans, and Hunter McDonald, and goalies Alexei Kolosov and Cal Petersen.

That leaves 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies on the Flyers roster, the maximum limit of 23 players. The roster is as follows:

Forwards

  • 10 Bobby Brink
  • 11 Travis Konecny
  • 14 Sean Couturier
  • 17 Jett Luchanko
  • 19 Garnet Hathaway
  • 21 Scott Laughton
  • 25 Ryan Poehling
  • 27 Noah Cates
  • 39 Matvei Michkov
  • 44 Nick Deslauriers
  • 48 Morgan Frost
  • 71 Tyson Foerster
  • 74 Owen Tippett
  • 86 Joel Farabee

Defensemen

  • 5 Egor Zamula
  • 6 Travis Sanheim
  • 8 Cam York
  • 9 Jamie Drysdale
  • 24 Nick Seeler
  • 55 Rasmus Ristolainen
  • 77 Erik Johnson

Goalies

  • 33 Sam Ersson
  • 82 Ivan Fedotov

There wasn’t much in terms of roster battles this preseason. Many of the players on the roster were already part of the team last season or anticipated to get a spot out of camp, like the arrival of Matvei Michkov and Ivan Fedotov.

The big surprise on the opening night roster is Jett Luchanko. The 2024 first-round pick selected 13th overall in June just turned 18 on Aug. 21. At the very least, he will get an extended audition on the NHL roster. He is eligible to play nine games for the Flyers and can still be returned to his junior team in Guelph. If he were to stick beyond the nine games, he would have to remain on the NHL roster for the duration of the season.

The Flyers open the 2024-25 season next Friday night at 10 p.m. against the Vancouver Canucks.

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Outlast Devils in Preseason Finale

Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Outlast Devils in Preseason Finale

Author image Kevin Durso  •  17h
Flyers
Flyers vs. Devils Preseason Preview: Next One Counts
Flyers vs. Devils Preseason Preview: Next One Counts
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 3 2024
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers Offseason Primer: Line Combinations
Philadelphia Flyers Offseason Primer: Line Combinations
Author image Jeff Quake  •  Oct 3 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Bruins Overwhelm Flyers in Loss
Flyers Postgame Report: Bruins Overwhelm Flyers in Loss
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 1 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Bruins Preseason Preview: One Final Tune-Up
Flyers vs. Bruins Preseason Preview: One Final Tune-Up
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 1 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Show Fight, Fall in Final Minute to Islanders
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Show Fight, Fall in Final Minute to Islanders
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 30 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Islanders Preseason Preview: Kolosov Makes His Debut
Flyers vs. Islanders Preseason Preview: Kolosov Makes His Debut
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 30 2024
Go to top button