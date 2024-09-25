Flyers

Flyers Announce First Roster Cuts of Camp

The Flyers entered training camp with 58 players on the roster – 32 forwards, 20 defensemen, and six goalies. After five days of training camp sessions and two preseason games, the team reduced the roster to 44 players.

The following players were re-assigned to their respective junior teams:

  • G Carson Bjarnason
  • G Sam Hillebrandt
  • D Spencer Gill
  • D Carter Sotheran
  • F Josh Zakreski

The following players were assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms:

  • D Matteo Mann
  • D Emile Chouinard
  • D Ethan Samson
  • D Sam Sedley
  • F Sawyer Boulton
  • F Nick Capone
  • F Alexis Gendron
  • F Matt Miller
  • F Zayde Wisdom

The Flyers have reportedly also signed goalie Eetu Makiniemi to a one-year, two-way deal worth $775,000, according to PuckPedia. Makiniemi, 25, was with the team in camp on a PTO and will likely share playing time with Cal Petersen in the AHL and compete for possible time as the Flyers No. 3 goalie.

The Flyers roster is now at 44 players. The team continues preseason action on Thursday night with their first game at Wells Fargo Center, taking on the New York Islanders at 7 p.m.

