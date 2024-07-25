Flyers Sign Travis Konecny to 8-Year Extension

Flyers

In a mostly quiet offseason, the Flyers have indicated that taking care of an extension for Travis Konecny was a priority. Konecny was eligible to sign an eight-year extension when free agency opened on July 1, and as the days passed, the possibility that the two sides did not reach a deal prior to the start of the season only grew.

That was all put to rest on Thursday. The Flyers and Konecny have a contract extension completed. The deal will start in the 2025-26 season and is for eight years with an $8.75 million AAV.

“Travis Konecny is an integral part of the fabric of our team and we are thrilled to have him under contract for the long-term,” GM Danny Briere said in a statement. “Travis has grown into a significant leader on our team and he truly embodies what it means to be a Flyer. His work-ethic, combined with his tenacity and talent makes him a central figure for what we are building towards, and his determination for our future success speaks volumes about his commitment to our team and city.”

“I couldn’t be happier to sign again with the Flyers,” Konecny said in a statement. “There’s such a bright and exciting future with this team and I can’t wait to be a part of it for the next nine years and see what we will accomplish. I can’t thank all my teammates and staff members enough because this opportunity wouldn’t be possible without each and every one of them along the way.”

Konecny, 27, had 33 goals and 68 points in 76 games last season, leading the team in goals, points, shorthanded goals (6), and game-winning goals (5). His six shorthanded goals also led the NHL, and his seven shorthanded points tied for second in the NHL. Konecny was also named an alternate captain in February, solidifying his place in the leadership group.

Drafted in the first round with the 24th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Konecny has spent his entire eight-year career with the Flyers. In 564 games, he has 174 goals and 400 points.

Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

