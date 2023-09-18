Flyers

Flyers: Foerster Focuses on Making It with Flyers

Kevin Durso
Twitter
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Tyson Foerster (52) against the Boston Bruins at Wells Fargo Center. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Eight games is not much of a sample size in the NHL. But for eight games in the Flyers 2022-23 season, Tyson Foerster made quite the impression.

The 2020 first-round pick scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in the eight games, all over his final five games. 

Through rookie camp, Foerster is getting a lot of attention. The small taste of the NHL has both the player and organization looking for the next step in development. There is a strong chance that Foerster could make the NHL roster out of camp. Just ask Lehigh Valley Phantoms head coach Ian Laperriere.

“He had the swagger all year. When the Flyers called him up, he was a different player than we saw two years ago,” Laperriere said. “He was managing the puck like a veteran. We all know he can shoot the puck, we all know he can make plays, but there’s more to that in this league. A lot of guys can shoot the puck, they can score, but they can’t play in this league because there’s other things around that. Tyson improved so much last year in that. 

“I know a lot of things can happen, but I’m not expecting him back in the valley. He’s got his mindset. He’s confident. He’s got that swagger. He’s probably going to be at the next level and be there for a while.”

“I think everybody’s goal that’s here is to make the Flyers,” Foerster said. “I think I’m ready.”

Laperriere got to see that up close last season, as the forward tallied 20 goals and added 28 assists for 48 points in 66 AHL games. He also had two goals and three points in three playoff games for the Phantoms. 

Unusual Path to the Pros

Foerster’s path to the NHL was certainly uncommon. After being drafted following the bubble playoffs in 2020, Foerster immediately went into the professional ranks as junior hockey remained shut down due to COVID. He played 24 games for the Phantoms at age 18, scoring 10 goals and 17 points in 24 games in a season that was derailed by a pair of injuries to his shin and shoulder.

He split the 2021-22 season between the Phantoms and Barrie Colts in the OHL. Another injury limited his playing time again.

That really made the 2022-23 season Foerster’s first full professional season, and he certainly made the most of it in getting an NHL promotion to the Flyers in the final few weeks of the season.

That said, there is still the final step of making that permanent jump.

Showing More in Flyers Training Camp

Upon entering Flyers rookie camp, Foerster had taken all the proper steps. He stayed in the area to train during the summer. He added muscle. In drills, he clearly looked the part. However, the rookie games over the weekend left something to be desired for the road ahead.

“I think we have a lot more to offer than what we showed,” Foerster said. “Give credit to the Rangers, they were shutting us down pretty good, but I think we have more and I think we’re going to show it.”

“Scoresheet is one thing, but you want them to create something,” Laperriere said. “They might not score or get an assist, but at least do something offensively. I didn’t see that in the first two preseason games.

“Hopefully it’s a wake-up call. They want to make the big team, but they have to do a little bit more and hopefully they will learn from those two games and be better.”

The final two days of rookie camp are here and Foerster will continue to put in the work with the rest of the rookie roster. Then it’s on to main camp and back to work trying to prove he belongs on the roster to John Tortorella and the Flyers coaching staff.

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
A detail view of the Philadelphia Flyers logo outside a bar as seen before the NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championships Semifinal game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Penn State Nittany Lions on May 27, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Flyers Postgame: Rangers Sweep Rookie Game Series

Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 17 2023
Flyers
A view of the ice surface prior to a NHL game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers on January 16, 2016 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Flyers: Center Ice Logos a Sign of Rebuilding More than Just Roster
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 15 2023
Flyers
Mark Recchi #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates during the NHL game against the Ottawa Senators at the Corel Center on December 23, 2002 in Ottawa, Canada. The game ended in a 2-2 tie.
Flyers News: Recchi to Be Inducted in Flyers Hall of Fame
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 14 2023
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Tyson Foerster (52) against the Vegas Golden Knights at Wells Fargo Center.
Flyers Rookie Camp: Prospects to Watch
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 14 2023
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Oliver Bonk stands with Flyers staff after being selected with the twenty second pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena.
Flyers Rookie Camp: Window of Opportunity Open for Prospects
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 13 2023
Flyers
A view of the center ice logo of the Philadelphia Flyers during an NHL game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 2, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Flyers Notes: Rookie Camp, Boucher, Michkov
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 12 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #190 – Summer Show 2K23
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 11 2023