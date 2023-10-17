Flyers

Flyers vs. Canucks Preview: The New Era

While the Flyers first two games of the “New Era of Orange” are already completed, there is something about the return home that really feels like a kickoff to the next era. The offseason has been about a lot of messaging to the Philadelphia fans, focusing on the rebuild ahead and the widespread changes that have come to the organization in the last several months.

The Flyers first opponent on home ice at Wells Fargo Center is the Vancouver Canucks, a team off to a 2-0-0 start to the season.

Game time is 6 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Vancouver Canucks GP G A P
Travis Konecny 2 3 1 4 Elias Pettersson 2 1 5 6
Scott Laughton 2 0 2 2 Brock Boeser 2 4 1 5
Travis Sanheim 2 0 2 2 J.T. Miller 2 1 3 4
Cam Atkinson 2 1 0 1 Quinn Hughes 2 0 4 4
Joel Farabee 2 1 0 1 Nils Hoglander 2 1 2 3

Flyers Canucks Players to Watch

Travis Konecny has opened the season on a hot streak. He has three goals in the first two games after concluding the 2022-23 season with a two-goal game to reach a career-high 31 goals.

Elias Pettersson has delivered two outstanding performances to start the season. He has six points, including five assists, in those two games.

Flyers Canucks Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to get the start in goal for the Flyers. Hart took the loss on Saturday, making 26 saves on 31 shots. This will be his third consecutive start to open the season.

Thatcher Demko is expected to start for the Canucks. Demko opened the season with a win, making 21 saves on 22 shots against the Edmonton Oilers. He exited the game during the third period due to illness.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Tyson Foerster (healthy), Emil Andrae (healthy), Felix Sandstrom (healthy)

Canucks Lines

Canucks Scratches: Ilya Mikheyev (injury), Teddy Blueger (injury), Guillaume Brisebois (injury), Akito Hirose (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Sean Couturier missed Monday’s open practice and his status for Tuesday’s game is in question. Rasmus Ristolainen skated before the practice, but is not expected to return. There was no morning skate held on Tuesday.
  • Canucks: The Canucks will still be without Ilya Mikheyev despite him practicing on Monday. Carson Soucy also practiced on Monday, but will be a game-time decision to play on Tuesday.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (11.1% – 22nd), Canucks (44.4% – 2nd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (66.7% – 25th), Canucks (72.7% – 23rd)
  • Recent History vs. Canucks
    • Feb. 18, 2023: Canucks 6, Flyers 2 (at VAN)
    • Oct. 15, 2022 – Flyers 3, Canucks 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Canucks
    • Sean Couturier: 16 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 16 GP, 2 G, 10 A, 12 P
    • Cam Atkinson: 18 GP, 6 G, 5 A, 11 P
    • Travis Konecny: 11 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P
    • Carter Hart: 6 GP, 3-1-2, 2.30 GAA, .919 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Nick Deslauriers needs three assists to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

