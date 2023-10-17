Flyers vs. Canucks Preview: The New Era

While the Flyers first two games of the “New Era of Orange” are already completed, there is something about the return home that really feels like a kickoff to the next era. The offseason has been about a lot of messaging to the Philadelphia fans, focusing on the rebuild ahead and the widespread changes that have come to the organization in the last several months.
The Flyers first opponent on home ice at Wells Fargo Center is the Vancouver Canucks, a team off to a 2-0-0 start to the season.
Game time is 6 p.m.
Travis Konecny has opened the season on a hot streak. He has three goals in the first two games after concluding the 2022-23 season with a two-goal game to reach a career-high 31 goals.
Elias Pettersson has delivered two outstanding performances to start the season. He has six points, including five assists, in those two games.
Carter Hart is expected to get the start in goal for the Flyers. Hart took the loss on Saturday, making 26 saves on 31 shots. This will be his third consecutive start to open the season.
Thatcher Demko is expected to start for the Canucks. Demko opened the season with a win, making 21 saves on 22 shots against the Edmonton Oilers. He exited the game during the third period due to illness.
Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Tyson Foerster (healthy), Emil Andrae (healthy), Felix Sandstrom (healthy)
Canucks Scratches: Ilya Mikheyev (injury), Teddy Blueger (injury), Guillaume Brisebois (injury), Akito Hirose (healthy)