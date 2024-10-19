Flyers vs. Canucks Preview: Welcome Home

After spending the better part of the last two weeks in Western Canada and Seattle to open the 2024-25 season, the Flyers will gladly return home from the road trip. Following a season-opening win in Vancouver in a shootout, the Flyers dropped the next three contests to come home with a 1-2-1 record so far this season.

Perhaps another matchup against the team they were able to defeat is just what is needed, as the Flyers play their home opener on Saturday night against the Canucks.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Vancouver Canucks GP G A P Matvei Michkov 4 2 2 4 Brock Boeser 4 2 2 4 Scott Laughton 4 2 2 4 Quinn Hughes 4 1 3 4 Bobby Brink 4 1 3 4 Conor Garland 4 2 1 3 Travis Konecny 4 2 1 3 J.T. Miller 4 2 1 3 Joel Farabee 4 1 2 3 Jake DeBrusk 4 0 3 3

Bobby Brink has opened the season on a four-game points streak, picking up one in each game the team has played so far.

J.T. Miller was held off the board by the Flyers in their meeting last Friday after having a two-point game in Vancouver’s season opener. The forward who finished with 37 goals and 103 points last season got back on the scoresheet in a big way on Thursday with the game-winning goal in overtime.

Sam Ersson will get the start in goal. Ersson entered the Flyers last game in relief on Thursday, making four saves on five shots in the third period of the loss to Seattle. Ersson took the overtime loss in Edmonton in his last start, making 27 saves on 31 shots.

Kevin Lankinen gets the start in goal for the Canucks. Lankinen got the win in his last start on Thursday against the Florida Panthers, making 26 saves on 28 shots. He stopped 29 of 31 shots against the Flyers last Friday in a shootout loss.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Noah Cates (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Emil Andrae (healthy)

Canucks Scratches: Thatcher Demko (injury), Dakota Joshua (illness), Derek Forbort (personal), Noah Juulsen (healthy), Arshdeep Bains (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: The Flyers did not have a morning skate, so any lineup changes will be known closer to game time. It remains to be seen if Nick Seeler will be good to go for the first time this season. Seeler remains day-to-day with a knee injury.

The Flyers did not have a morning skate, so any lineup changes will be known closer to game time. It remains to be seen if will be good to go for the first time this season. Seeler remains day-to-day with a knee injury. Canucks: No changes are expected to the Canucks lineup from their last game.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (26.3% – 12th), Canucks (21.4% – 14th)

Flyers (26.3% – 12th), Canucks (21.4% – 14th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (84.2% – 11th), Canucks (76.9% – 18th)

Flyers (84.2% – 11th), Canucks (76.9% – 18th) Recent History vs. Canucks Oct. 11, 2024 – Flyers 3, Canucks 2 (F/SO) (at VAN)

Flyers Leaders vs. Canucks Sean Couturier: 19 GP, 6 G, 7 A, 13 P Travis Konecny: 14 GP, 3 G, 8 A, 11 P Joel Farabee: 8 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 P

Milestone Watch Sean Couturier needs one point to reach 500 for his career. Couturier is also playing in his 800th NHL game tonight. Scott Laughton needs three goals to reach 100 for his career.



Where to Watch