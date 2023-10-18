Flyers Postgame Report: Zamula, Couturier Score in Shutout Win

The Flyers threw everything they had at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night in the home opener of the 2023-24 season. A second period with 23 shots on goal resulted in no additional offensive on the scoreboard. All of the goals needed came in the opening 20 minutes.
The Flyers got a pair of goals to bookend the opening frame, including Egor Zamula‘s first NHL goal and Sean Couturier‘s first goal since his return in a 2-0 win over the Canucks.
It took just 1:45 for the Flyers to get on the board. Zamula used patience to open up a shooting lane and put a shot through a screen and past Thatcher Demko for his first NHL goal to make it 1-0.
For most of the period, the Canucks carried the play and maintained possession in the Flyers zone. But with 2:37 remaining, the Flyers got a chance when Couturier was impeded on a breakaway and awarded a penalty shot.
On the penalty shot, Couturier made a move to the backhand while drifting backwards before going back to his forehand for a shot off the post and in to make it 2-0. It was Couturier’s first goal since Dec. 10, 2021.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 10-9 Vancouver.
The Flyers dominated the second period, outshooting the Canucks, 23-2, in the middle frame. Demko was the star of the period, stopping every shot and helping keep the margin at two.
In the third, the Canucks got more chances on goal. They had a goal disallowed following a successful goalie interference challenge by the Flyers, and Carter Hart did the rest.
Hart finished with 25 saves in the win. Demko did his part for the Canucks, making 40 saves on 42 shots.
The Flyers get back on the ice on Thursday night to host the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 p.m.