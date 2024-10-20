Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Look Sloppy in Loss to Canucks

The home opener provided an opportunity to inject some energy into the Flyers. The fans were certainly ready for it. The team was anything but.

Two quick strikes in the second period opened up Vancouver’s lead to three and put the game well out of reach for the Flyers, who dropped their fourth straight game, 3-0, to the Canucks on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers got off to a sluggish start, getting out-shot in the opening 20 minutes, 15-7. Sam Ersson was sharp again, only allowing one goal.

Vancouver got on the board at 16:09 of the period. Nils Hoglander was left alone at the side of the net for an easy goal, his second of the season, making it a 1-0 game.

The Flyers had better jump to start the second, but saw that evaporate quickly with two more Vancouver goals in a 50-second span.

Brock Boeser capitalized off a defensive breakdown to put home a rebound for his third goal of the season at 8:40. Kiefer Sherwood added another goal right off the face-off at 9:30, making it a 3-0 game.

Through two periods, shots were 28-19 Vancouver.

The Flyers were not able to generate much in the final period either, as Kevin Lankinen put the finishing touches on a 26-save shutout.

Ersson made 29 saves on 32 shots in the loss.

The Flyers are back on home ice on Tuesday night to take on the Washington Capitals at 6 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Canucks 1 2 0 3 Flyers 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

1st Period

VAN Nils Hoglander (2) (Elias Pettersson, Conor Garland) 16:09

2nd Period

VAN Brock Boeser (3) (Tyler Myers, Jake DeBrusk) 8:40

VAN Kieffer Sherwood (1) (Teddy Blueger) 9:30

3rd Period

No Scoring

Game Statistics