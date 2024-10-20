Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Look Sloppy in Loss to Canucks

The home opener provided an opportunity to inject some energy into the Flyers. The fans were certainly ready for it. The team was anything but.

Two quick strikes in the second period opened up Vancouver’s lead to three and put the game well out of reach for the Flyers, who dropped their fourth straight game, 3-0, to the Canucks on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers got off to a sluggish start, getting out-shot in the opening 20 minutes, 15-7. Sam Ersson was sharp again, only allowing one goal.

Vancouver got on the board at 16:09 of the period. Nils Hoglander was left alone at the side of the net for an easy goal, his second of the season, making it a 1-0 game.

The Flyers had better jump to start the second, but saw that evaporate quickly with two more Vancouver goals in a 50-second span.

Brock Boeser capitalized off a defensive breakdown to put home a rebound for his third goal of the season at 8:40. Kiefer Sherwood added another goal right off the face-off at 9:30, making it a 3-0 game.

Through two periods, shots were 28-19 Vancouver.

The Flyers were not able to generate much in the final period either, as Kevin Lankinen put the finishing touches on a 26-save shutout.

Ersson made 29 saves on 32 shots in the loss.

The Flyers are back on home ice on Tuesday night to take on the Washington Capitals at 6 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T
Canucks 1 2 0 3
Flyers 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • VAN Nils Hoglander (2) (Elias Pettersson, Conor Garland) 16:09

2nd Period

  • VAN Brock Boeser (3) (Tyler Myers, Jake DeBrusk) 8:40
  • VAN Kieffer Sherwood (1) (Teddy Blueger) 9:30

3rd Period

  • No Scoring

Game Statistics

Canucks Flyers
Shots 32 26
Power Play 0/2 0/3
Hits 37 28
Faceoff % 49.1% 50.9%
Giveaways 14 18
Takeaways 4 1
Blocked Shots 10 12
Penalty Minutes 8 6
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso
