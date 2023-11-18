Flyers

Flyers vs. Golden Knights Preview: Four of a Kind

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
As the Flyers return to home ice for the first time in two weeks, they come into Saturday’s game with a three-game winning streak. After losing their first meetings of the season against the Ducks, Kings, and Hurricanes, the Flyers responded on the last road trip with wins.

Their next opponent, the Vegas Golden Knights, also defeated the Flyers in their first meeting of the season. The Flyers go for a fourth straight win in similar fashion.

Game time is 1 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Vegas Golden Knights GP G A P
Travis Konecny 16 10 4 14 William Karlsson 17 8 11 19
Travis Sanheim 16 2 12 14 Jack Eichel 17 7 11 18
Cam Atkinson 16 8 4 12 Mark Stone 17 5 12 17
Joel Farabee 16 6 6 12 Shea Theodore 17 4 12 16
Owen Tippett 16 6 5 11 Jonathan Marchessault 17 7 3 10

Flyers Golden Knights Players to Watch

Travis Konecny snapped a four-game goalless drought on Wednesday against Carolina, reaching 10 goals on the season. Konecny has just three points, including two goals, in the last eight games, but perhaps the goal in Wednesday’s game could start another hot streak.

Jack Eichel is coming into Saturday’s game off a three-point game against Montreal on Thursday. Eichel had two assists against the Flyers on Oct. 24.

Flyers Golden Knights Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart returned from injury on Wednesday and made 31 saves on 32 shots in a win over Carolina. Hart also made 26 saves on 29 shots in a loss to Vegas on Oct. 24.

Logan Thompson is expected to get the start for Vegas. Thompson suffered a loss to Washington in his last start, allowing two goals on 30 shots. Thompson was also in goal for Vegas’ win over the Flyers on Oct. 24, making 26 saves on 28 shots.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Felix Sandstrom (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Egor Zamula (healthy), Bobby Brink (healthy)

Golden Knights Lines

Golden Knights Scratches: Nicolas Hague (injury), Chandler Stephenson (injury), Kaedan Korczak (healthy), Brayden Pachal (healthy), Jonas Rondbjerg (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Though it was not confirmed by John Tortorella, Marc Staal is good to return to the lineup and certainly could in Saturday’s game. If he does, Egor Zamula would likely come out of the lineup. Bobby Brink remains a healthy scratch.
  • Golden Knights: No changes are expected to the Vegas lineup from Thursday’s win.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (7.5% – 30th), Golden Knights (24.1% – 9th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (80.4% – 14th), Golden Knights (86.8% – 5th)
  • Recent History vs. Golden Knights
    • Oct. 24, 2023: Golden Knights 3, Flyers 2 (at VGK)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Golden Knights
    • Sean Couturier: 8 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 P
    • Travis Konecny: 10 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 P
    • Sean Walker: 20 GP, 1 G, 5 A, 6 P
    • Scott Laughton: 11 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
    • Carter Hart: 5 GP, 2-2-1, 2.79 GAA, .926 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Nick Deslauriers also needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

