Flyers vs. Golden Knights Preview: Four of a Kind

As the Flyers return to home ice for the first time in two weeks, they come into Saturday’s game with a three-game winning streak. After losing their first meetings of the season against the Ducks, Kings, and Hurricanes, the Flyers responded on the last road trip with wins.
Their next opponent, the Vegas Golden Knights, also defeated the Flyers in their first meeting of the season. The Flyers go for a fourth straight win in similar fashion.
Game time is 1 p.m.
Travis Konecny snapped a four-game goalless drought on Wednesday against Carolina, reaching 10 goals on the season. Konecny has just three points, including two goals, in the last eight games, but perhaps the goal in Wednesday’s game could start another hot streak.
Jack Eichel is coming into Saturday’s game off a three-point game against Montreal on Thursday. Eichel had two assists against the Flyers on Oct. 24.
Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart returned from injury on Wednesday and made 31 saves on 32 shots in a win over Carolina. Hart also made 26 saves on 29 shots in a loss to Vegas on Oct. 24.
Logan Thompson is expected to get the start for Vegas. Thompson suffered a loss to Washington in his last start, allowing two goals on 30 shots. Thompson was also in goal for Vegas’ win over the Flyers on Oct. 24, making 26 saves on 28 shots.
Flyers Scratches: Felix Sandstrom (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Egor Zamula (healthy), Bobby Brink (healthy)
Golden Knights Scratches: Nicolas Hague (injury), Chandler Stephenson (injury), Kaedan Korczak (healthy), Brayden Pachal (healthy), Jonas Rondbjerg (healthy)