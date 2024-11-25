Flyers vs. Golden Knights Preview: A Winning Homestand

One more game remains on a five-game homestand, as the Flyers look to come out of it with a winning record. Saturday’s comeback win over Chicago gave them a 2-2-0 record so far in the four straight games played on home ice.

The Flyers close it out with the Vegas Golden Knights, who have won two straight games coming in.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Vegas Golden Knights GP G A P Travis Konecny 21 11 14 25 Jack Eichel 21 7 25 32 Matvei Michkov 19 7 9 16 Ivan Barbashev 21 9 13 22 Travis Sanheim 21 5 8 13 Mark Stone 13 6 15 21 Sean Couturier 20 4 6 10 Tomas Hertl 21 8 9 17 Owen Tippett 21 4 6 10 Shea Theodore 20 1 15 16

Travis Konecny picked up two more assists in Saturday’s win to get right back on the scoresheet after having a seven-game points streak snapped. In the last nine games, Konecny has six goals and nine assists for 15 points.

Jack Eichel has been leading the way for the Golden Knights. Eichel also has points in eight of his last nine games, scoring four goals and 15 points in that time.

Ivan Fedotov gets the start for the Flyers. Fedotov made 33 saves on 37 shots in a loss to Carolina on Wednesday in his last start, snapping a personal three-game winning streak.

Adin Hill gets the start for the Golden Knights. Hill made 15 saves on 17 shots in a win over Montreal on Saturday. Hill has three wins in his last four starts and has allowed two goals each in his last four starts.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sam Ersson (injury), Jamie Drysdale (injury), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Erik Johnson (healthy), Egor Zamula (healthy)

Golden Knights Scratches: Ben Hutton (injury), Victor Olofsson (injury), Alex Pietrangelo (injury), Mark Stone (injury), Mason Morelli (healthy), Robert Hagg (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: No changes to the Flyers lineup from Saturday’s game.

No changes to the Flyers lineup from Saturday’s game. Golden Knights: The Golden Knights did not have a morning skate. They are expected to use the same lineup from their last game.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (17.6% – 20th), Golden Knights (29.6% – 4th)

Flyers (17.6% – 20th), Golden Knights (29.6% – 4th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.8% – 3rd), Golden Knights (75.0% – 25th)

Flyers (86.8% – 3rd), Golden Knights (75.0% – 25th) Recent History vs. Golden Knights Nov. 18, 2023 – Flyers 4, Golden Knights 3 (F/OT) (at PHI) Oct. 24, 2023 – Golden Knights 3, Flyers 2 (at VGK)

Flyers Leaders vs. Golden Knights Sean Couturier: 9 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P Travis Konecny: 11 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 P Owen Tippett: 5 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 P

Milestone Watch Scott Laughton needs three goals to reach 100 for his career. Travis Sanheim needs three points to reach 200 for his career.



Where to Watch