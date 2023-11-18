Flyers Postgame Report: Couturier Scores OT Winner Over Vegas

The three previous games for the Flyers on their winning streak all had the same theme: a win in response to a team that had defeated the Flyers early in the season. Facing the defending Stanley Cup champions on Saturday afternoon presented a similar challenge.
The Flyers weathered the storm throughout the late second period and third period, getting the game to overtime where Sean Couturier scored the game-winner one minute into 3-on-3 to secure a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at Wells Fargo Center.
At the start of the game, Vegas had the Flyers on their heels. Carter Hart came up big on a few quality chances, as the Golden Knights opened up an early 5-2 lead in shots.
From there, the Flyers dodged a few close calls at the side of their net and turned up the pressure, finishing the period by out-shooting the Golden Knights, 14-3. One of those shots found the net.
The Flyers got the first power play of the game, entering Saturday with an 0-for-28 streak on the man-advantage. The streak ended as Owen Tippett put home a shot from the slot for his seventh goal of the season and fifth in the last four games to make it 1-0 at 15:29.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 16-8 Flyers.
In the opening minute of the second period, the Flyers got another power play and once again took advantage. At long last, Tyson Foerster got on the board for the first time this season, scoring from the front of the net to make it 2-0 Flyers just 59 seconds into the period.
Vegas had a quick answer at 4:01. Off a turnover in the neutral zone, William Karlsson put a shot on goal that deflected past Hart for his ninth goal of the season to make it 2-1.
Midway through the period, the Flyers got a five-minute power play as Chandler Stephenson was assessed a cross-checking major and game misconduct. Unable to capitalize on the extended man-advantage, the Golden Knights turned it into the tying goal. Jonathan Marchessault was able to beat Hart with a turnaround backhander to even the score at two.
Just 25 seconds later, the Flyers were right back in front. Sean Walker put a wrister on goal that eluded Thompson for his third goal of the season to make it 3-2.
In the final three minutes, the Flyers took three penalties to have extended time down 5-on-3. The Golden Knights finally made the Flyers pay in the final minute of the period.
With 55 seconds remaining in the second, Marchessault scored his second goal of the game through a screen to make it 3-3.
Through two periods, shots were 32-21 Flyers.
The third period featured power-play chances for both teams as well as two minutes of four-on-four. Despite both teams getting close chances, the game went to overtime.
In the overtime, Jack Eichel hit the post on Vegas’ best opportunity. At the other end of the ice, Couturier forced a turnover and attempted a pass to Travis Konecny at the front of the net. The puck bounced through the five-hole of Thompson for the game-winning goal, Couturier’s fourth of the season.
Hart made 28 saves on 31 shots in the win. Thompson made 34 saves on 38 shots in the loss.
Couturier and Tippett each had a goal and an assist. Travis Sanheim had two assists. Marchessault factored into all three goals, adding an assist to his pair of tallies. Shea Theodore also had two assists.
The Flyers are right back on the ice for the second half of the back-to-back against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.