Flyers

Flyers vs. Capitals Preview: Back in the East

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Flyers vs. Capitals Preview: Back in the East

The first five games on the schedule for the Flyers were all against the Western Conference. A four-game road trip to Western Canada and Seattle ended last Thursday. In their return home, the Flyers turned in a snoozer in a 3-0 loss to Vancouver to close the season series.

Now, the Flyers finally get an Eastern Conference opponent on the schedule, one that they will get very familiar with over the next 36 hours. The Flyers face the Washington Capitals in a home-and-home starting on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Game time is at 6 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Washington Capitals GP G A P
Matvei Michkov 5 2 2 4 Dylan Strome 4 3 4 7
Scott Laughton 5 2 2 4 Tom Wilson 4 5 1 6
Bobby Brink 5 1 3 4 John Carlson 4 1 4 5
Travis Konecny 5 2 1 3 Alex Ovechkin 4 1 3 4
Joel Farabee 5 1 2 3 Connor McMichael 4 1 3 4

Flyers Capitals Players to Watch

Owen Tippett has just one assist in the first five games of the season, but seems to be drawing near to more. He’s had several near-misses of late, and is certainly willing to fire away with the puck.

Tom Wilson has the scorer’s touch to start the season. The forward has five goals in four games so far this season, including scoring the game-winning goal in overtime on Saturday against New Jersey for his second of the game.

Flyers Capitals Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start in goal. Ersson made 29 saves on 32 shots in a loss to Vancouver on Saturday. So far this season, Ersson has allowed 10 goals on 94 shots.

Charlie Lindgren gets the start for the Capitals. Lindgren got his first win of the season on Thursday, making 22 saves on 24 shots against Dallas. He last faced the Flyers on April 16 in the regular-season finale, making 27 saves on 28 shots in the win that sent the Capitals to the playoffs.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Scott Laughton (personal), Jett Luchanko (healthy), Erik Johnson (healthy)

Capitals Lines

Capitals Scratches: Matt Roy (injury), Sonny Milano (healthy), Alexander Alexeyev (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Nick Seeler is expected to return to the lineup for his season debut on Tuesday. Erik Johnson is expected to come out of the lineup. The rest of the lineup is up in the air. Scott Laughton may miss the game due to the pending birth of his child. Jett Luchanko could also be out of the lineup for the second time this season ahead of another back-to-back on Wednesday.
  • Capitals: No changes are expected to the Capitals lineup from their last game.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (22.7% – 12th), Capitals (15.4% – 23rd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (85.7% – 8th), Capitals (85.7% – 8th)
  • Recent History vs. Capitals 
    • April 16, 2024 – Capitals 2, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
    • March 1, 2024 – Capitals 5, Flyers 2 (at WSH)
    • Dec. 14, 2023 – Flyers 4, Capitals 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
    • Sean Couturier: 45 GP, 13 G, 20 A, 33 P
    • Scott Laughton: 35 GP, 13 G, 4 A, 17 P
    • Travis Konecny: 32 GP, 9 G, 5 A, 24 P
    • Sam Ersson: 3 GP, 1-2-0, 2.97 GAA, .868 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Sean Couturier needs one point to reach 500 for his career.
    • Scott Laughton needs three goals to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: ESPN/ESPN+
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #226 – Size Matters

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #226 – Size Matters

Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 20 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Look Sloppy in Loss to Canucks
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Look Sloppy in Loss to Canucks
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 19 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Canucks Preview: Welcome Home
Flyers vs. Canucks Preview: Welcome Home
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 19 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Kraken Overpower Flyers in 4-Goal 2nd
Flyers Postgame Report: Kraken Overpower Flyers in 4-Goal 2nd
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 18 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Kraken Preview: Finally, the End of the Road
Flyers vs. Kraken Preview: Finally, the End of the Road
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 17 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Michkov on the Board, but Oilers Rally for Win
Flyers Postgame Report: Michkov on the Board, but Oilers Rally for Win
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 16 2024
Flyers
WATCH: Matvei Michkov Scores Twice in 1st, Including 1st NHL Goal
WATCH: Matvei Michkov Scores Twice in 1st, Including 1st NHL Goal
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 15 2024
Go to top button