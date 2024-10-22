Flyers vs. Capitals Preview: Back in the East

The first five games on the schedule for the Flyers were all against the Western Conference. A four-game road trip to Western Canada and Seattle ended last Thursday. In their return home, the Flyers turned in a snoozer in a 3-0 loss to Vancouver to close the season series.

Now, the Flyers finally get an Eastern Conference opponent on the schedule, one that they will get very familiar with over the next 36 hours. The Flyers face the Washington Capitals in a home-and-home starting on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Game time is at 6 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Washington Capitals GP G A P Matvei Michkov 5 2 2 4 Dylan Strome 4 3 4 7 Scott Laughton 5 2 2 4 Tom Wilson 4 5 1 6 Bobby Brink 5 1 3 4 John Carlson 4 1 4 5 Travis Konecny 5 2 1 3 Alex Ovechkin 4 1 3 4 Joel Farabee 5 1 2 3 Connor McMichael 4 1 3 4

Owen Tippett has just one assist in the first five games of the season, but seems to be drawing near to more. He’s had several near-misses of late, and is certainly willing to fire away with the puck.

Tom Wilson has the scorer’s touch to start the season. The forward has five goals in four games so far this season, including scoring the game-winning goal in overtime on Saturday against New Jersey for his second of the game.

Sam Ersson gets the start in goal. Ersson made 29 saves on 32 shots in a loss to Vancouver on Saturday. So far this season, Ersson has allowed 10 goals on 94 shots.

Charlie Lindgren gets the start for the Capitals. Lindgren got his first win of the season on Thursday, making 22 saves on 24 shots against Dallas. He last faced the Flyers on April 16 in the regular-season finale, making 27 saves on 28 shots in the win that sent the Capitals to the playoffs.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Scott Laughton (personal), Jett Luchanko (healthy), Erik Johnson (healthy)

Capitals Scratches: Matt Roy (injury), Sonny Milano (healthy), Alexander Alexeyev (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: Nick Seeler is expected to return to the lineup for his season debut on Tuesday. Erik Johnson is expected to come out of the lineup. The rest of the lineup is up in the air. Scott Laughton may miss the game due to the pending birth of his child. Jett Luchanko could also be out of the lineup for the second time this season ahead of another back-to-back on Wednesday.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (22.7% – 12th), Capitals (15.4% – 23rd)

Flyers (22.7% – 12th), Capitals (15.4% – 23rd) Penalty Kill: Flyers (85.7% – 8th), Capitals (85.7% – 8th)

Flyers (85.7% – 8th), Capitals (85.7% – 8th) Recent History vs. Capitals April 16, 2024 – Capitals 2, Flyers 1 (at PHI) March 1, 2024 – Capitals 5, Flyers 2 (at WSH) Dec. 14, 2023 – Flyers 4, Capitals 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)

Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals Sean Couturier: 45 GP, 13 G, 20 A, 33 P Scott Laughton: 35 GP, 13 G, 4 A, 17 P Travis Konecny: 32 GP, 9 G, 5 A, 24 P Sam Ersson: 3 GP, 1-2-0, 2.97 GAA, .868 SV%

Milestone Watch Sean Couturier needs one point to reach 500 for his career. Scott Laughton needs three goals to reach 100 for his career.



Where to Watch