Flyers vs. Capitals Preview: Let’s Try That Again

Another game, another loss on Tuesday night. The Flyers are now off to a 1-4-1 start and have lost five straight games since opening the season with a win in Vancouver.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Flyers, as they face the Capitals again on Wednesday night, the only two teams to play the following night after the NHL’s Frozen Frenzy with all 32 teams in action.

Game time is at 7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Washington Capitals GP G A P Matvei Michkov 6 2 3 5 Dylan Strome 5 3 5 7 Scott Laughton 6 2 2 4 Tom Wilson 5 5 1 6 Bobby Brink 6 1 3 4 John Carlson 5 2 4 6 Travis Konecny 6 2 1 3 Connor McMichael 5 1 5 6 Joel Farabee 6 1 2 3 Alex Ovechkin 5 1 3 4

Matvei Michkov got another point on the Flyers lone goal of the last two games, giving him five over six games on the season. The rookie is currently the Flyers leading scorer this season.

While the Flyers were able to hold Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson without a point in Tuesday’s game, they could not keep Dylan Strome off the board. Strome appeared to have a tip-in goal, but it was later changed to an assist upon further review. That point still gave Strome eight on the season.

Ivan Fedotov is expected to get the start for the Flyers. Fedotov’s second start of the season last Thursday in Seattle ended after two periods, allowing five goals on 24 shots.

Logan Thompson gets the start for the Capitals. Thompson picked up the win in his last start on Saturday, despite allowing five goals on 31 shots against the Devils. He also won his other start this season, making 24 saves on 26 shots against his former team, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Noah Cates (healthy), Erik Johnson (healthy)

Capitals Scratches: Matt Roy (injury), Sonny Milano (healthy), Alexander Alexeyev (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: More lineup changes could be coming for the Flyers as they look for the right formula to get a win. Jett Luchanko figures to be back in the lineup, as does Tyson Foerster . It could simply be Noah Cates and Nick Deslauriers coming out of the lineup, or others could be sat as a healthy scratch.

More lineup changes could be coming for the Flyers as they look for the right formula to get a win. figures to be back in the lineup, as does . It could simply be and coming out of the lineup, or others could be sat as a healthy scratch. Capitals: No changes are expected to the Capitals lineup from their last game.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (20.0% – 16th), Capitals (11.1% – 27th)

Flyers (20.0% – 16th), Capitals (11.1% – 27th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (88.5% – 3rd), Capitals (88.2% – 4th)

Flyers (88.5% – 3rd), Capitals (88.2% – 4th) Recent History vs. Capitals Oct. 22, 2024 – Capitals 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI)

Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals Sean Couturier: 46 GP, 13 G, 20 A, 33 P Scott Laughton: 36 GP, 13 G, 4 A, 17 P Travis Konecny: 33 GP, 9 G, 5 A, 24 P Sam Ersson: 4 GP, 1-3-0, 3.22 GAA, .866 SV%

Milestone Watch Sean Couturier needs one point to reach 500 for his career. Scott Laughton needs three goals to reach 100 for his career.



Where to Watch