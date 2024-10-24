Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: Another Slow Start Extends Losing Streak to 6

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Flyers Postgame Report: Another Slow Start Extends Losing Streak to 6 Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

If the Flyers‘ 18 shots on goal in Tuesday’s game was troublesome enough, their start on Wednesday was no better. Through 20 minutes, the Flyers had just three shots on goal. In the first eight minutes of the second period, they were up to seven for the game, and had allowed four goals in the process.

After falling behind 4-0 in the second, the Flyers managed to rally back to get the margin to one with over 13 minutes to play, but would fall short again for their fourth straight regulation loss and sixth straight loss overall by a score of 6-3 to the Washington Capitals.

The Capitals were on the board to open the scoring at 4:50. Dylan McIlrath put a puck on goal that was deflected by Taylor Raddysh from the slot for his second goal of the season.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 6-3 Washington.

The Capitals piled on in short order to start the second. After a Flyers power play expired, Nic Dowd scored from the slot to make it 2-0 with his second goal in as many nights at 2:49. Just 1:15 later, Connor McMichael was led on a breakaway and scored on the backhand to make it 3-0 at 4:04. McMichael added another after a pair of close scoring chances for the Flyers to make it 4-0 at 7:16.

The Flyers got on the board on their third power play of the game, as Travis Konecny fired a shot past Logan Thompson at 12:04. Just over four minutes later, the Flyers added another with Owen Tippett putting a turnaround shot on goal that went through the legs of Thompson to make it 4-2.

Through two periods, shots were 20-15 Flyers.

The Flyers cut the lead to one on a power play at 6:36 of the third. Skating a 4-on-3, Matvei Michkov released a shot from the high slot through a screen for his third goal of the season.

It wasn’t for a lack of chances, but the Flyers were not able to find the equalizer for the remainder of the third. With 2:12 to play and the net empty, a bad line change cost the Flyers as Pierre-Luc Dubois took the turnover and put it into the empty net. Alex Ovechkin added his 855th career goal into an empty net with 1:10 remaining to cap the scoring.

Ivan Fedotov made 20 saves on 24 shots in the loss. Thompson made 26 saves on 29 shots in the win.

Michkov and Tippett each had a goal and an assist. Jamie Drysdale had two assists. In addition to McMichael’s two-goal game, Dubois had three points, and both Rasmus Sandin and McIlrath had two assists.

The Flyers return to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday to face the Minnesota Wild at 1 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T
Flyers 0 2 1 3
Capitals 1 3 2 6

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • WSH Taylor Raddysh (2) (Dylan McIlrath, Rasmus Sandin) 4:50

2nd Period

  • WSH Nic Dowd (2) (Rasmus Sandin) 2:49
  • WSH Connor McMichael (2) (Pierre-Luc Dubois, McIlrath) 4:04
  • WSH McMichael (3) (Trevor van Riemsdyk, Dubois) 7:16
  • PHI Travis Konecny (3) PP (Matvei Michkov, Jamie Drysdale) 12:04
  • PHI Owen Tippett (1) (Egor Zamula, Tyson Foerster) 16:16

3rd Period

  • PHI Michkov (3) PP (Tippett, Drysdale) 6:36
  • WSH Dubois (1) EN (Unassisted) 17:48
  • WSH Alex Ovechkin (2) EN (Dylan Strome) 18:50

Game Statistics

Flyers Capitals
Shots 29 26
Power Play 2/4 0/3
Hits 32 16
Faceoff % 50.0% 50.0%
Giveaways 18 17
Takeaways 3 5
Blocked Shots 11 20
Penalty Minutes 8 10
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers vs. Capitals Preview: Let’s Try That Again

Flyers vs. Capitals Preview: Let’s Try That Again

Author image Kevin Durso  •  9h
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Losing Streak Hits 5 in Loss to Capitals
Flyers Postgame Report: Losing Streak Hits 5 in Loss to Capitals
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 22 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Capitals Preview: Back in the East
Flyers vs. Capitals Preview: Back in the East
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 22 2024
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #226 – Size Matters
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #226 – Size Matters
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 20 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Look Sloppy in Loss to Canucks
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Look Sloppy in Loss to Canucks
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 19 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Canucks Preview: Welcome Home
Flyers vs. Canucks Preview: Welcome Home
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 19 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Kraken Overpower Flyers in 4-Goal 2nd
Flyers Postgame Report: Kraken Overpower Flyers in 4-Goal 2nd
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 18 2024
Go to top button