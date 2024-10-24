Flyers Postgame Report: Another Slow Start Extends Losing Streak to 6

If the Flyers‘ 18 shots on goal in Tuesday’s game was troublesome enough, their start on Wednesday was no better. Through 20 minutes, the Flyers had just three shots on goal. In the first eight minutes of the second period, they were up to seven for the game, and had allowed four goals in the process.

After falling behind 4-0 in the second, the Flyers managed to rally back to get the margin to one with over 13 minutes to play, but would fall short again for their fourth straight regulation loss and sixth straight loss overall by a score of 6-3 to the Washington Capitals.

The Capitals were on the board to open the scoring at 4:50. Dylan McIlrath put a puck on goal that was deflected by Taylor Raddysh from the slot for his second goal of the season.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 6-3 Washington.

The Capitals piled on in short order to start the second. After a Flyers power play expired, Nic Dowd scored from the slot to make it 2-0 with his second goal in as many nights at 2:49. Just 1:15 later, Connor McMichael was led on a breakaway and scored on the backhand to make it 3-0 at 4:04. McMichael added another after a pair of close scoring chances for the Flyers to make it 4-0 at 7:16.

The Flyers got on the board on their third power play of the game, as Travis Konecny fired a shot past Logan Thompson at 12:04. Just over four minutes later, the Flyers added another with Owen Tippett putting a turnaround shot on goal that went through the legs of Thompson to make it 4-2.

Through two periods, shots were 20-15 Flyers.

The Flyers cut the lead to one on a power play at 6:36 of the third. Skating a 4-on-3, Matvei Michkov released a shot from the high slot through a screen for his third goal of the season.

It wasn’t for a lack of chances, but the Flyers were not able to find the equalizer for the remainder of the third. With 2:12 to play and the net empty, a bad line change cost the Flyers as Pierre-Luc Dubois took the turnover and put it into the empty net. Alex Ovechkin added his 855th career goal into an empty net with 1:10 remaining to cap the scoring.

Ivan Fedotov made 20 saves on 24 shots in the loss. Thompson made 26 saves on 29 shots in the win.

Michkov and Tippett each had a goal and an assist. Jamie Drysdale had two assists. In addition to McMichael’s two-goal game, Dubois had three points, and both Rasmus Sandin and McIlrath had two assists.

The Flyers return to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday to face the Minnesota Wild at 1 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 0 2 1 3 Capitals 1 3 2 6

Scoring Summary

1st Period

WSH Taylor Raddysh (2) (Dylan McIlrath, Rasmus Sandin) 4:50

2nd Period

WSH Nic Dowd (2) (Rasmus Sandin) 2:49

WSH Connor McMichael (2) (Pierre-Luc Dubois, McIlrath) 4:04

WSH McMichael (3) (Trevor van Riemsdyk, Dubois) 7:16

PHI Travis Konecny (3) PP (Matvei Michkov, Jamie Drysdale) 12:04

PHI Owen Tippett (1) (Egor Zamula, Tyson Foerster) 16:16

3rd Period

PHI Michkov (3) PP (Tippett, Drysdale) 6:36

WSH Dubois (1) EN (Unassisted) 17:48

WSH Alex Ovechkin (2) EN (Dylan Strome) 18:50

Game Statistics