Philadelphia Phillies Guaranteed Contracts Exceed $846,000,00

Can the Philadelphia Phillies be a big-time player in MLB free agency?

While the question sounds absurd (it is), the Phillies do have a ton of money tied up in existing guaranteed contracts. In fact, the Phillies have nearly $1 billion of guaranteed money tied up in 11 players heading into the 2025 MLB season. The good news is a handful of those contracts will come off the books after the season.

Here’s a look at the Philadelphia Phillies guaranteed contract values heading into MLB free agency.

Philadelphia Phillies Guaranteed Contract Values

 

Player Guaranteed Value 2025 Value Contract Runs Through Notes
Trea Turner $245,454,546 $27,272,727 2033
Bryce Harper $170,000,000 $27,538,462 2031
Aaron Nola $147,428,571 $24,571,428 2030
Zack Wheeler $126,000,000 $42,000,000 2027
Nick Castellanos $40,000,000 $20,000,000 2026
Taijuan Walker $36,000,000 $18,000,000 2026
JT Realmuto $23,875,000 $23,875,000 2025
Cristopher Sanchez $20,500,000 $2,000,000 2028 includes $1M buyout of $14M club option for 2029, $1M buyout of $15M club option for 2030
Kyle Schwarber $20,000,000 $20,000,000 2025
Jose Alvarado $9,500,000 $9,000,000 2025 includes $500K buyout of $9M club option for 2026
Matt Strahm $7,500,000 $7,500,000 2025 includes $4.5M club option for 2026
Total Future Commitments $846,258,117 $221,757,617
