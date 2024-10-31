Philadelphia Phillies Guaranteed Contracts Exceed $846,000,00

Can the Philadelphia Phillies be a big-time player in MLB free agency?
While the question sounds absurd (it is), the Phillies do have a ton of money tied up in existing guaranteed contracts. In fact, the Phillies have nearly $1 billion of guaranteed money tied up in 11 players heading into the 2025 MLB season. The good news is a handful of those contracts will come off the books after the season.
Here’s a look at the Philadelphia Phillies guaranteed contract values heading into MLB free agency.
Philadelphia Phillies Guaranteed Contract Values
|Player
|Guaranteed Value
|2025 Value
|Contract Runs Through
|Notes
|Trea Turner
|$245,454,546
|$27,272,727
|2033
|Bryce Harper
|$170,000,000
|$27,538,462
|2031
|Aaron Nola
|$147,428,571
|$24,571,428
|2030
|Zack Wheeler
|$126,000,000
|$42,000,000
|2027
|Nick Castellanos
|$40,000,000
|$20,000,000
|2026
|Taijuan Walker
|$36,000,000
|$18,000,000
|2026
|JT Realmuto
|$23,875,000
|$23,875,000
|2025
|Cristopher Sanchez
|$20,500,000
|$2,000,000
|2028
|includes $1M buyout of $14M club option for 2029, $1M buyout of $15M club option for 2030
|Kyle Schwarber
|$20,000,000
|$20,000,000
|2025
|Jose Alvarado
|$9,500,000
|$9,000,000
|2025
|includes $500K buyout of $9M club option for 2026
|Matt Strahm
|$7,500,000
|$7,500,000
|2025
|includes $4.5M club option for 2026
|Total Future Commitments
|$846,258,117
|$221,757,617