Offense Sputters, Bullpen Falters as Phillies Drop Game 1 to Mets

It couldn’t have started any better. A clean first inning for Zack Wheeler set the tone for a magical start. Kyle Schwarber led off the bottom of the first with a home run.

For seven innings, the Phillies bats were ice cold, but Wheeler made the one-run lead stand up. Once Wheeler was out of the game, the wheels fell off.

A five-run eighth inning by the New York Mets turned the game upside down in a 5-1 Phillies loss in Game 1 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park.

Wheeler was stellar with seven shutout innings, allowing just one hit and four walks with nine strikeouts. Jeff Hoffman started the eighth inning and failed to record an out, allowing a single to Francisco Alvarez, a walk to Francisco Lindor, and a game-tying RBI single to Mark Vientos.

Matt Strahm replaced Hoffman and gave up the go-ahead RBI single to Brandon Nimmo. Pete Alonso added a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1. Jose Iglesias singled to chase Strahm. J.D. Martinez singled off Orion Kerkering to extend the lead to 4-1. Another sac fly by Starling Marte made capped the five-run inning.

The Phillies managed to put runners on the corners with two outs in the eighth before an Alec Bohm groundout ended the inning. The Mets padded the lead with another run in the ninth on a two-out single by Nimmo. Kody Clemens capped the scoring with an RBI double with two outs in the ninth.

Here’s a look a back at National League Division Series Game 1 including box score, play of the game, player of the game, and more!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E NYM 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1 6 8 0 PHI 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 5 0

WP: Reed Garrett (1-0) | LP: Jeff Hoffman (0-1)

TOG: 3:15 | Attendance: 45,751

Mets lead the NLDS 1-0

Brandon Nimmo: 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, BB, K

Both teams are back at it on Sunday afternoon in National League Division Series Game 2.

NLDS Game 2: October 6 vs. New York Mets

Where : Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA

: Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA First Pitch : 4:08 PM

: 4:08 PM TV : FS1/Fox Sports App

: FS1/Fox Sports App Radio: SportsRadio 94 WIP

