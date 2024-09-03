Phillies

Philles vs. Blue Jays Series Preview

Philles vs. Blue Jays Series Preview

 

Well, it’s that time of year again. The calendar has changed to September and the path to “Red October” is becoming clearer. For the Philadelphia Phillies, every remaining series of the 2024 MLB regular season will be magnified as they attempt to chase down the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the National League.

After winning five of seven games over the past two series from the (most likely) postseason bound Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves, the Phillies travel north of the border on Tuesday to begin a quick two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Tuesday’s game is set for a 7:07 PM start and Wednesday’s a 3:07 PM start from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

The Phillies enter the series with a commanding seven-game lead over the Braves in the National League East. They’re tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for the No. 2 seed in the National League, with each team two-games behind the NL leading Dodgers. As for Toronto, they’re eight-games back of the Yankees in the American League East and eight-games back of the Kansas City Royals for the final American League Wild Card sport. For the Jays, the 2024 MLB season is a lost season.

Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Blue Jays including how to watch, probable pitchers, and more.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays Series Preview

  • Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays
  • When: Game 1- Tuesday, September 3 | Game 2- Wednesday, September 4
  • Where: Rogers Centre | Toronto, Ontario
  • First Pitch: Game 1- 7:07 PM | Game 2- 3:07 PM
  • Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia (both games)
  • Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP

Current Philadelphia Phillies Postseason Odds

Bet Odds
PHI to Win the World Series +500
PHI to Win the National League +800

 

Current Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number

  • National League Postseason Berth: 17

  • National League East Championship: 19

  • First Round Bye in the National League Postseason: 23

 

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

 

Tuesday, September 3 | 7:07 PM

W-L ERA G GS IP H R ER HR K BB WHIP
T. Phillips 4-1 5.50 7 6 36.0 37 22 22 7 27 7 1.22
C. Bassitt 9-13 4.27 27 27 151.2 155 76 72 16 149 57 1.40

 

Wednesday, September 4 | 3:07 PM

W-L ERA G GS IP H R ER HR K BB WHIP
C. Sanchez 9-9 3.49 26 26 152.0 158 67 59 8 124 36 1.27
B. Francis 8-3 3.66 23 9 78.2 59 35 32 13 75 19 0.99

 

 

