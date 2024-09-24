Phillies are the 2024 NL East Champs

Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are once again the kings of the National League East.

The Phillies clinched their 12th NL East championship on Monday night thanks in part to a tremendous by starting pitcher Aaron Nola and a breakout offensive performance by the Phils’ stars. Offensively, JT Realmuto got the scoring started in the second inning with a two-run homer to deep centerfield. Kyle Schwarber added another run with his team leading 37th home run in the third inning. Also in the third inning, Nick Castellanos ripped an RBI single to extend the Phillies lead to 4-0. The Phillies added additional runs in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively.  Bryce Harper scored in the fifth on a throwing error by Chicago second baseman Nico Hoerner and Brandon Marsh scored in the sixth inning on a fielder’s choice. Nola and the bullpen trio of Matt Strahm, Jeff Hoffman, and Carlos Estevez took care of the rest.

However, there is still work to be done. The Phillies are in a neck and neck race with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the National League. If the playoffs started tomorrow, Los Angeles would hold the No. 1 spot and homefield advantage throughout. The Phillies would be the No. 2 seed and have homefield advantage in the NLDS. Here’s a look at the remaining 2024 MLB Postseason scenarios for the Phillies.

Philadelphia Phillies 2024 MLB Postseason Scenarios

  • Clinched a Postseason berth (9/20/24)
  • Clinched the 2024 NL East Championship (9/22/24)
  • The magic number for a first-round bye is 2*
  • The magic number for the No.1 overall seed in the National League is 6*
*- these numbers are subject to change
Michael Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbling in all other sports.
