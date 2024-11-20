Phillies

Phillies 40-Man Roster: Phillies add three ahead of 2024 MLB Rule 5 Draft

The Philadelphia Phillies made a series of roster moves on Tuesday evening ahead of Major League Baseball’s deadline to protect players against the Rule 5 Draft. In all, the Phillies added three starting pitchers –Mick Abel, Jean Cabrera, and Moises Chace– to their 40-man roster. The MLB Rule 5 Draft is set for December 11 at the MLB Winter Meetings in Dallas, Texas.

All three pitchers rank in the Phillies Top 30 Prospect ranking according to MLB Pipeline. Abel at No. 6, Cabrera at No. 13, and Chace at No. 26, respectively. 

Abel, 23, is the most well-known of the group. The Phillies’ 1st round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Abel has struggled in his four-plus professional seasons. He was added to the developmental list for a period in 2024 as a way to “reset” his progress. The 2025 season could prove to be a “make it or break it” year for former Top 100 prospect.

Cabrera, 23, signed with the Phillies as an international free agent in 2021. The Maracay, Venezuela native has impressed during his four-plus seasons with the organization. Cabrera was named the organization’s 2021 Minor League Pitcher of the Year at just 19-years-old. He split time between Single-A Jersey Shore and Double-A Reading in 2024 with the bulk of his work coming in Lakewood. 

Chace, 21, was part of the trade that sent embattled bullpen arm Gregory Soto to Baltimore at the 2024 MLB trade deadline. He made 23 appearances in 2024 between Single-A Aberdeen (Baltimore), Single-A Jersey Shore, and Double-A Reading going 5-4 with a 3.59 ERA including 15 starts.

