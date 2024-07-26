Phillies

Phillies Trade Deadline: Austin Hays Joins Phils As Dominguez, Pache Sent To Orioles

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Phillies Trade Deadline: Austin Hays Joins Phils As Dominguez, Pache Sent To Orioles Reggie Hildred, USA TODAY Sports

This probably wasn’t the deal that many Phillies fans expected to see.

On Friday, Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies made a move ahead of the deadline – but not a single prospect was traded.

Instead, the Phillies send relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez and center fielder Cristian Pache to another World Series competitor in the Baltimore Orioles.

They will get Austin Hays in return.

Dominguez had a rather disappointing season. After spending several years as a high-leverage guy and one of the keys to the bullpen the last few years, Seranthony has struggled heavily with control issues and holds an ugly 4.75 ERA with a FIP over four. He gave up five earned runs in his last 3.1 innings pitched, so things did not exactly seem to be getting better.

Dominguez was an international free agent signing of the Phillies and has spent all five years of his big league career in Philadelphia.

There is a club option on his contract for $8 million next season, but it’s hard to see any competitive team willing to spend that money for the results they are seeing this year, so the Phillies were likely to decline that anyway.

The Phillies also send Pache, originally acquired by trading away minor league pitcher Billy Sullivan,  to Baltimore. He had not been hitting for some time and his slash line is down to .202/.288/.269 on the year. He did have three years of arbitration, but his lack of options made him a guy who had to be in the majors or they likely lose him for nothing.

In return, the Phillies get outfielder Austin Hays. A 2023 All-Star as a center fielder, Hays is not hitting as well as he was last year, but he’s still hitting solidly (.255/.316/.395) and offers decent defense.

Hays provides the Phillies with what they hope is a great platoon partner with the ability to play more if needed. His career against LHP comes out to a  pretty impressive .272/.328/.463  slash line and that’s only been more pronounced this year as he is crushing lefties to the tune of .328/.394/.500.

The Phillies likely also value that Hays has another year of arbitration, so he’s under team control for next season.

The move leaves the Phillies with an opening on their 40-man roster and likely in need of acquiring a pitcher or two to fill that hole, so moves should still be expected in the near future.

 

Topics  
2024 MLB Trade Deadline MLB MLB Trade Deadline News Phillies Phillies Rumors Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Phillies

Phillies
Phillies Trade Rumors: A Running Thread of Phillies Trade Rumors Approaching the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline

Phillies Trade Rumors: A Running Thread of Phillies Trade Rumors Approaching the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 25 2024
Phillies
Darick Hall Breaks IronPigs All-Time Home Run Record In Win Saturday Night
Darick Hall Breaks IronPigs All-Time Home Run Record In Win Saturday Night
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jul 21 2024
Phillies
Phillies fans react to Alec Bohm 21 Homeruns in Round 1 of HR Derby
Phillies fans react to Alec Bohm 21 Homeruns in Round 1 of HR Derby
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Jul 16 2024
Phillies
Phillies Roster Moves: Whit Merrifield Released
Phillies Roster Moves: Whit Merrifield Released
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jul 12 2024
Phillies
The 2024 MLB Home Run Derby Preview: How to Watch the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby, the Contestants, Odds, and More!
The 2024 MLB Home Run Derby Preview: How to Watch the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby, the Contestants, Odds, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 12 2024
News
Phillies Rotation: Tyler Phillips To Start, Michael Mercado To Bullpen
Phillies Rotation: Tyler Phillips To Start, Michael Mercado To Bullpen
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jul 10 2024
Phillies
A Record Seven Philadelphia Phillies Selected for the 2024 MLB All Star Game
A Record Seven Philadelphia Phillies Selected for the 2024 MLB All Star Game
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 11 2024
Go to top button