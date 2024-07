Phillies fans react to Alec Bohm 21 Homeruns in Round 1 of HR Derby

The highlight of the MLB All Star game is the Home Run Derby & Phillies Alec Bohm would take part in it & he would set the tone as he would go first and would blast 21 Home runs

Some of Bohm in action in Round 1

Bohmers on Bohmers on Bohmers on Bohmers pic.twitter.com/LTCGTWSIFc β€” Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 16, 2024

Phllies fans would react to the 21 homeruns that Bohm would hit in the first round

Alec Bohm finishes with 21 Home Runs in the first round!!!!πŸ‘πŸΌπŸ‘πŸΌπŸ‘πŸΌ So proud of him!!!!❀❀❀ #HRDerby #Phillies #RingTheBell β€” Savβ™‘πŸŒ»πŸ’πŸŒ™πŸ§ (@ssapphire212) July 16, 2024

Congrats to everyone who bet the over on 18.5 home runs for Alec Bohm. #HomeRunDerby β€” A Philly Sports Fan On X (@ON_X888) July 16, 2024

alec bohm leading off with 21 home runs was absolutely not on my bingo card LETS WIN THIS THING BABY https://t.co/EYNOWCsHIk β€” em✨ (@emelizzzzzz) July 16, 2024

Alec Bohm showing he’s got HR power a plenty πŸ’£ β€” Andrew Michio (@AndrewMichio) July 16, 2024

Alec Bohm went at a 50% clip during the timed portion. That’s outstanding and above my expectations. #Phillies#RingTheBell #HRDerby β€” Marc wit a C 🧒 (@Marc_wit_a_C) July 16, 2024

Alec Bohm with 21 homers in round one… not bad considering he has the least homers on the year in the contest #HomeRunDerby β€” Hunter Kimmel (@hkimmel11) July 16, 2024

Alec Bohm is just like me with the emotional support wooder bottle β€” Emily (@emilyrosee96) July 16, 2024

21 HOMERS FOR ALEC BOHM IN ROUND 1β€ΌοΈπŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/2ydjo4v4Pi β€” Justin Lever ❀️⚾️ (@JustinLever3) July 16, 2024

Breakdown of the 21 homeruns that Alec Bohm hit in the first round