Phillies fans react to Alec Bohm 21 Homeruns in Round 1 of HR Derby

The highlight of the MLB All Star game is the Home Run Derby & Phillies Alec Bohm would take part in it & he would set the tone as he would go first and would blast 21 Home runs

Some of Bohm in action in Round 1

Phllies fans would react to the 21 homeruns that Bohm would hit in the first round

Breakdown of the 21 homeruns that Alec Bohm hit in the first round

Topics  
