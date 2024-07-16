Phillies fans react to Alec Bohm 21 Homeruns in Round 1 of HR Derby

The highlight of the MLB All Star game is the Home Run Derby & Phillies Alec Bohm would take part in it & he would set the tone as he would go first and would blast 21 Home runs

Bohmers on Bohmers on Bohmers on Bohmers pic.twitter.com/LTCGTWSIFc — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 16, 2024

Phllies fans would react to the 21 homeruns that Bohm would hit in the first round

Alec Bohm finishes with 21 Home Runs in the first round!!!!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 So proud of him!!!!❤❤❤ #HRDerby #Phillies #RingTheBell — Sav♡🌻🍒🌙🐧 (@ssapphire212) July 16, 2024

Congrats to everyone who bet the over on 18.5 home runs for Alec Bohm. #HomeRunDerby — A Philly Sports Fan On X (@ON_X888) July 16, 2024

alec bohm leading off with 21 home runs was absolutely not on my bingo card LETS WIN THIS THING BABY https://t.co/EYNOWCsHIk — em✨ (@emelizzzzzz) July 16, 2024

Alec Bohm showing he’s got HR power a plenty 💣 — Andrew Michio (@AndrewMichio) July 16, 2024

Alec Bohm went at a 50% clip during the timed portion. That’s outstanding and above my expectations. #Phillies#RingTheBell #HRDerby — Marc wit a C 🧢 (@Marc_wit_a_C) July 16, 2024

Alec Bohm with 21 homers in round one… not bad considering he has the least homers on the year in the contest #HomeRunDerby — Hunter Kimmel (@hkimmel11) July 16, 2024

Alec Bohm is just like me with the emotional support wooder bottle — Emily (@emilyrosee96) July 16, 2024

21 HOMERS FOR ALEC BOHM IN ROUND 1‼️👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/2ydjo4v4Pi — Justin Lever ❤️⚾️ (@JustinLever3) July 16, 2024

