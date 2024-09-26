Home is Where the Heart Is! Phillies Clinch a First-Round Bye in the 2024 MLB Postseason

It’s Wednesday night and the big story on Action News: the Phillies win, and the Brewers lose.

And with that, the magic number to clinch a first-round bye in the 2024 MLB Postseason is zero. The Phillies have secured at least the No.2 seed in the National League ensuring “Red October” will begin next Saturday in South Philly. While it has not been announced, starting pitcher Zack Wheeler will take to the bump for the Phillies in Game 1 of the 2024 National League Division Series against an opponent to be determined.

As has been the case since 2013, the best-of-five games 2024 NLDS will follow the 2-2-1 format. Game 1 and Game 2 will take place next weekend and, if necessary, Game 5 will take place Friday, October 11 from the friendly confines of Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia. And rest assured, one of the hottest tickets of the Fall will most certainly get hotter!

With three games remaining in the 2024 MLB regular season, the Phillies still have an opportunity to secure the best record in the National League and homefield advantage through the 2024 National League Championship Series. The Fightins sit 0.5-games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the No.1 seed. LA will have to finish a tough series against NL Wild Card contender San Diego before facing off against the lowly Colorado Rockies for three-games. The Phillies finish the regular season with a three-game series in Washington. It’s likely the race for overall homefield advantage will come down to the final day of the season.