Phillies

Surprise! The Phillies Make Front Office Changes

Mike Lipinski photo
Mike Lipinski
Surprise! The Phillies Make Front Office Changes Feb 25, 2024; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and general manager Sam Fuld talk in the dugout before a game against the New York Yankees at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Philadelphia Phillies made a series of front office changes earlier on Friday afternoon. As announced by CEO John Middleton and President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski, Vice President and General Manager Sam Fuld has stepped aside and will be replaced by Preston Mattingly.

It’s not exactly what you think it is.

Fuld wasn’t fired. The former Big Leaguer is stepping away for two-years to persue his MBA from the prestigious Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Fuld will transition to President of Business Operations upon his return to the ball club.

Sammy, make sure to keep a “B” average to get that tuition reimbursement!

Mattingly, son of Don and rising superstar in the MLB executive world, will assume the reins as GM. The 37-year-old joined the Phillies in 2021 as director of player development. He held that role until being promoted to assistant general manager in November 2023. He previously spent four seasons with San Diego in various executive roles including coordinator of major league advanced scouting.

In other front office moves, Luke Murton will assume the role vacated by the ascending Mattingly. Edwar Gonzalez will assume the role vacated by Murton, director of hitting development. Both have been with the Phillies for the past few seasons.

