Phillies Injury News: The Latest on Ranger Suarez and Spencer Turnbull

The Philadelphia Phillies received some welcomed injury news earlier this week when starting pitcher Taijuan Walker was deemed healthy enough to return to the starting rotation. But as the calendar creeps closer to September and the end of the 2024 MLB regular season, the Phillies are still reeling from injuries to two of their most productive pitchers this season, Ranger Suarez and Spencer Turnbull. But alas, there’s hope on the horizon for the recently embattled Phillies pitching staff.

Here’s a look at the latest Phillies injury news and when fans can expect Suarez and Turnbull back in the mix.

Ranger Suarez Nearing a Return

Starting pitcher Ranger Suarez threw a two-inning simulated game on Tuesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. Suarez topped out his fastball at 90-91 MPH and had command of his curveball and changeup, according to manager Rob Thomson. The lefty will throw another simulated game on August 18. If all goes well, he is expected to return to the rotation as early as August 20 against Atlanta.

A 2024 National League All-Star selection, Suarez has been out of action since July 22 with lower back soreness. Suarez was the class of the Phils’ rotation to start the 2024 season going 9-1 with a sub .200 ERA through May. Injury troubles started in June and Suarez began to struggle. The 28-year-old bottomed out in July going 0-3 in three starts with a 6.61 ERA before returning to the Phillies injured list.

Turnbull Suffers a Setback

Sometime starter/sometime reliever Spencer Turnbull has suffered a setback in his recovery from a right lat strain. According to Thomson, Turnbull suffered some “soreness” earlier this week and was shut down until the end of next week. The right-hander was expected to throw off a mound prior to this most recent issue. The Phillies believe some extra rest should be all that is needed.

The Phillies are expecting Turnbull to return at some point in September if all goes according to plan. As mentioned by Thomson previously, Turnbull will return to the bullpen if/when he is able to rejoin the ball club.