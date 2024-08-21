Phillies Injury News: Ranger Suarez and Austin Hays Eyeing Returns

Reinforcements are coming for the Philadelphia Phillies and it’s not a moment too soon. The ball club is currently mired in an 11-19 stretch over the last 30-games and just last night relinquished the top spot in the National League to the Los Angeles Dodgers. To say the Phillies need help would be an understatement. Well, help is on the way. According to manager Rob Thomson, starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and outfielder Austin Hays are on the way!

Here’s a look at the latest Phillies injury news and when fans can expect Hays and Suarez to return to the Big-League roster.

Austin Hays Begins His Rehab Assignment

Outfielder Austin Hays began his road back to Philadelphia on Tuesday night in Allentown with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Hays went 1-for-2 with a single and a walk in Lehigh Valley’s 9-6 loss to Rochester. The recently acquired outfielder has been out of the lineup since injuring his hamstring on August 7 in LA against the Dodgers. Hays was slashing .263/.282/.395 with a home run, four RBI, and a pair of doubles in 10-games with the Phillies. Hays could return to the Phillies in time for the upcoming series against the Kansas City Royals.

Austin Hays went 1-for-2 with a walk in his first rehab game for AAA Lehigh Valley. pic.twitter.com/ZzkJj6vYZv — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) August 21, 2024

Ranger to the Rescue?

Starting pitcher Ranger Suarez is expected to rejoin the rotation on Saturday, August 24 in Kansas City, according to manager Rob Thomson. Suarez threw four simulated innings earlier in the week at Citizens Bank Park. According to Thomson, Suarez looked good in the 57-pitch outing and grew stronger as the simulated game went on. There’s a possibility to the Phillies could use a six-man pitching rotation when Suarez returns.