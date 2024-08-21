Phillies

Phillies Injury News: Ranger Suarez and Austin Hays Eyeing Returns

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Facebook Instagram
Phillies Injury News: Ranger Suarez and Austin Hays Eyeing Returns Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

 

Reinforcements are coming for the Philadelphia Phillies and it’s not a moment too soon. The ball club is currently mired in an 11-19 stretch over the last 30-games and just last night relinquished the top spot in the National League to the Los Angeles Dodgers. To say the Phillies need help would be an understatement. Well, help is on the way. According to manager Rob Thomson, starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and outfielder Austin Hays are on the way!

Here’s a look at the latest Phillies injury news and when fans can expect Hays and Suarez to return to the Big-League roster.

Austin Hays Begins His Rehab Assignment

Outfielder Austin Hays began his road back to Philadelphia on Tuesday night in Allentown with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Hays went 1-for-2 with a single and a walk in Lehigh Valley’s 9-6 loss to Rochester. The recently acquired outfielder has been out of the lineup since injuring his hamstring on August 7 in LA against the Dodgers. Hays was slashing .263/.282/.395 with a home run, four RBI, and a pair of doubles in 10-games with the Phillies. Hays could return to the Phillies in time for the upcoming series against the Kansas City Royals.

 

Ranger to the Rescue?

Starting pitcher Ranger Suarez is expected to rejoin the rotation on Saturday, August 24 in Kansas City, according to manager Rob Thomson. Suarez threw four simulated innings earlier in the week at Citizens Bank Park. According to Thomson, Suarez looked good in the 57-pitch outing and grew stronger as the simulated game went on. There’s a possibility to the Phillies could use a six-man pitching rotation when Suarez returns.

Topics  
MLB Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Facebook Instagram
Michael Lipinski
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski
Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
Phillies No Longer Have the Best Record in the National League and it Could Get Worse

Phillies No Longer Have the Best Record in the National League and it Could Get Worse

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  14h
Phillies
Darick Hall Sets Career RBI Record For IronPigs
Darick Hall Sets Career RBI Record For IronPigs
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 16 2024
Phillies
Phillies Injury News: The Latest on Ranger Suarez and Spencer Turnbull
Phillies Injury News: The Latest on Ranger Suarez and Spencer Turnbull
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 15 2024
Phillies
Did Kyle Schwarber save the Phillies season with Grand slam, Fans react
Did Kyle Schwarber save the Phillies season with Grand slam, Fans react
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Aug 14 2024
Phillies
Phillies Injury News: Taijuan Walker to Return to the Phillies Rotation, Hays to the IL, and More!
Phillies Injury News: Taijuan Walker to Return to the Phillies Rotation, Hays to the IL, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 11 2024
Phillies
Phillies Minor League Report: Mick Abel Added to Developmental List
Phillies Minor League Report: Mick Abel Added to Developmental List
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 1 2024
Phillies
Phillies Injury Update: Taijuan Walker Completes Rehab Game in Baseballtown
Phillies Injury Update: Taijuan Walker Completes Rehab Game in Baseballtown
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 1 2024
Go to top button