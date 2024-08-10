Phillies

Phillies Injury News: Taijuan Walker to Return to the Phillies Rotation, Hays to the IL, and More!

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Facebook Instagram
Phillies Injury News: Taijuan Walker to Return to the Phillies Rotation, Hays to the IL, and More! Mar 9, 2024; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies announced starting pitcher Taijuan Walker will rejoin the club and start on Tuesday, August 13 against the Miami Marlins. The Walker announcement came as part of a bevy of injury related moves made by the ball club on Friday afternoon. 

 

Walker to Return to the Rotation

Taijuan Walker will return to the rotation for the first time since June 21. The 33-year-old was diagnosed with a blister on the index finger of his throwing hand which affected his control (LOL!). Walker most recently made a rehab start for Double-A Reading allowing two hits and one run and three strikeouts in five innings of work. 

 

Austin Hays to the IL

Recently acquired outfielder Austin Hays has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Hays injured the hamstring in Wednesday’s series finale win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

 

Cal Stevenson to the Big Leagues

In a corresponding move, outfielder Cal Stevenson has been promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to the Big Leagues. A former member of the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants, Stevenson is slashing .307/.420/.488 with seven homers, 39 RBI, 21 doubles, and 27 stolen bases for the IronPigs. 

 

Allard Sent Down, Lazar Called Up

Left-handed starting pitcher Koby Allard has been optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The former 2015 1st round pick of the Atlanta Braves went 1-0 with a 3.47 ERA in three starts for the Phillies over the last month. 

In a corresponding move, the Phillies have called up right-handed reliever Max Lazar from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 25-year-old has posted a 1.79 ERA, 53 strikeouts, and a 0.84 WHIP over 34 games with Double-A Reading and the IronPigs.

 

Designated for Assignment

In the final series of roster moves, the Phillies have designated infielder Darick Hall and right-handed Max Castillo for assignment in order to make room on the 40-man roster. The pair can return to the organization if they pass through waivers. 

Topics  
MLB Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Facebook Instagram
Michael Lipinski
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski
Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
Phillies Minor League Report: Mick Abel Added to Developmental List

Phillies Minor League Report: Mick Abel Added to Developmental List

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 1 2024
Phillies
Phillies Injury Update: Taijuan Walker Completes Rehab Game in Baseballtown
Phillies Injury Update: Taijuan Walker Completes Rehab Game in Baseballtown
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 1 2024
Phillies
MLB Uniform Ads: Phillies Uniform Ad Unveiled Prior to Wednesday’s Game
MLB Uniform Ads: Phillies Uniform Ad Unveiled Prior to Wednesday’s Game
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 31 2024
Phillies
Phillies Trade Deadline: Gregory Soto Shipped To Baltimore For Seth Johnson
Phillies Trade Deadline: Gregory Soto Shipped To Baltimore For Seth Johnson
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 1 2024
Phillies
Phillies Trade Deadline: Tanner Banks Joins Pitching Staff
Phillies Trade Deadline: Tanner Banks Joins Pitching Staff
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jul 30 2024
Phillies
Report: Phillies Will Become Latest Team to Add a Uniform Advertiser
Report: Phillies Will Become Latest Team to Add a Uniform Advertiser
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 31 2024
Phillies
Biggest Phillies Trade Deadline Moves of the Past 20-Years
Biggest Phillies Trade Deadline Moves of the Past 20-Years
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 31 2024
Go to top button