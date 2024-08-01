Phillies

Phillies Injury Update: Taijuan Walker Completes Rehab Game in Baseballtown

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Phillies Injury Update: Taijuan Walker Completes Rehab Game in Baseballtown Photo: @ReadingFightins/Twitter

 

Injured Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker is one step closer to returning to the Big League’s.  Walker, who has been on the injured list since June 23 with an inflammation and a blister on his right index finger, pitched in a rehab assignment on Wednesday night for Double-A Reading. And it went just about how you would expect it to go.

The 31-year-old’s pitching line for the Fightin’ Phils: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 41 pitches, 31 strikes. 

Everyone in South Philadelphia is very excited! 

Walker will continue his rehab assignment with a start next Tuesday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He could return to the Phillies after the completion of the upcoming 10-game West Coast road trip. 

In Other Injury News…

  • Pitcher Spencer Turnbull threw a 10-pitch bullpen session on July 29 at Citizens Bank Park. According to the Phillies, Turnbull could move his rehab to Clearwater in the very near future. He is expected to return to the ball club towards the end of August or early September if there are no setbacks in his recovery.
  • Starting pitcher Ranger Suarez continues to recover from back spasms/lower back tightness but he is expected to rejoin the rotation for the upcoming series against the Diamondbacks in Arizona. Suarez missed the 2024 MLB All-Star Game due to back spasms but made his July 22 start in Minneapolis with little issue. He would have another flare of the issue on July 26 and was placed on the injured list.

 

MLB Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

