Phillies Injury Update: Taijuan Walker Completes Rehab Game in Baseballtown

Injured Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker is one step closer to returning to the Big League’s. Walker, who has been on the injured list since June 23 with an inflammation and a blister on his right index finger, pitched in a rehab assignment on Wednesday night for Double-A Reading. And it went just about how you would expect it to go.

The 31-year-old’s pitching line for the Fightin’ Phils: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 41 pitches, 31 strikes.

Everyone in South Philadelphia is very excited!

Walker will continue his rehab assignment with a start next Tuesday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He could return to the Phillies after the completion of the upcoming 10-game West Coast road trip.

Hear from Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker following his rehab start in Reading tonight! pic.twitter.com/KYWtJmMiy3 — Reading Fightin Phils (@ReadingFightins) August 1, 2024

In Other Injury News…