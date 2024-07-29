MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies Reportedly Still Looking for Bullpen Help

Apr 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lucas Erceg (70) reacts to a strikeout to end the game during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

According to reports from ESPN and The Athletic, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue to focus on adding to the bullpen ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. The ball club is one of a handful of clubs showing “significant interest” in Oakland A’s reliever Lucas Erceg.

The 29-year-old right-hander was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers out of Menlo College in Georgia. Erceg spent parts of his first six seasons in professional baseball as a two-way player before shifting his focus to pitching in 2021.

He made his MLB debut in 2023 with the A’s after having his contract purchased by Oakland. In parts of two MLB seasons, Erceg is 6-7 with a 4.32 ERA, 109 Ks, and a 1.42 WHIP in just under 92 innings pitched. Much of his lofty numbers can be attributed to a poor 2023 season. To date in 2024, Erceg is 2-3 with three saves, 41 Ks, and a 1.20 WHIP in 38 games with the A’s.

While his overall numbers aren’t eye popping, Erceg has been on an upward trajectory this season in Oakland. He has lowered his walk rate to nearly 8% and coupled that with a 26.4% strikeout rate. He’s also a flamethrower. While he does not throw at the level of teammate Mason Miller, Erceg averages 99 MPH on his fastball which ranks him in the Top 15 of relievers in MLB.

A key selling point on Erceg is his contract, he is making a meager $750,000.00 for 2024 and is under team control through the 2029 MLB season.