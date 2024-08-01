Phillies

Phillies Minor League Report: Mick Abel Added to Developmental List

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Phillies Minor League Report: Mick Abel Added to Developmental List

 

In Phillies minor league news, pitching prospect Mick Abel has been transferred from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to the developmental list. The No.5 prospect in the Phils’ system according to MLB Pipeline, Abel’s move to the developmental list will serve as much needed pause in what has been a tumultuous 2024 season for the righty. 

Abel, who made the jump from Double-A to Triple-A this season, has been shelled in 17 starts for the IronPigs allowing 14 homers and recording a 6.66 ERA. Everyone of Abel’s measurable advanced statistics is trending in the wrong direction and, in some cases, has nearly doubled from previous seasons. 

The below encapsulates what Abel has been going through this season in Allentown.

The developmental list isn’t a bad thing. The developmental list allows MLB clubs to work with minor league prospects in a controlled environment without taking up a valuable roster spot at the MiLB level and without the pressure of a game situation. It has been used in the past for players that have needed to take a pause in their season due to pitch counts, injuries, etc. In a way, the developmental list is like a very extended version of extended Spring Training. For the Phillies, the hope is Abel will settle down and return to form after his time “away” from the IronPigs. 

Mick Abel 2024 MiLB Stats

Year Team W-L ERA G GS IP H R ER HR K BB WHIP
2024 LHV (AAA) 3-8 6.66 17 17 77.0 83 62 57 14 73 58 1.83
Topics  
MLB Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
