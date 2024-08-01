Phillies Minor League Report: Mick Abel Added to Developmental List

In Phillies minor league news, pitching prospect Mick Abel has been transferred from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to the developmental list. The No.5 prospect in the Phils’ system according to MLB Pipeline, Abel’s move to the developmental list will serve as much needed pause in what has been a tumultuous 2024 season for the righty.

Abel, who made the jump from Double-A to Triple-A this season, has been shelled in 17 starts for the IronPigs allowing 14 homers and recording a 6.66 ERA. Everyone of Abel’s measurable advanced statistics is trending in the wrong direction and, in some cases, has nearly doubled from previous seasons.

The below encapsulates what Abel has been going through this season in Allentown.

As promised, a little more Mick Abel from yesterday. This is from when it was looking good, in a 1-2-3 second inning. Third inning started with a 4-pitch K (CB, SL, FB, SL) but then three straight walks on 14 total pitches. Was a frustrating watch, knowing what it can be. pic.twitter.com/iTFSMDQhRw — Mike Ashmore (@mashmore98) July 12, 2024

The developmental list isn’t a bad thing. The developmental list allows MLB clubs to work with minor league prospects in a controlled environment without taking up a valuable roster spot at the MiLB level and without the pressure of a game situation. It has been used in the past for players that have needed to take a pause in their season due to pitch counts, injuries, etc. In a way, the developmental list is like a very extended version of extended Spring Training. For the Phillies, the hope is Abel will settle down and return to form after his time “away” from the IronPigs.

Mick Abel 2024 MiLB Stats