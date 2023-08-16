Phillies

Phillies Minor Leagues: A Trio of Phillies Prospects Promoted Including Justin Crawford

Michael Lipinski
Jul 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; National League Futures designated hitter Justin Crawford (13) of the Philadelphia Phillies hits an RBI-sacrifice fly against the American League Futures during the second inning of the All Star-Futures Game at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

 

A trio of Philadelphia Phillies minor league prospects have been promoted a level, the organization announced on Tuesday.  The most notable player is OF Justin Crawford, the No. 3 ranked prospect in the Phillies system according to MLB Pipeline.  Crawford has been promoted from Low-A Clearwater to High-A Jersey Shore.  Infielder Bryan Rincon will be joining Crawford in Lakewood.  Outfielder Marcus Lee Sang rounds out the trio, Lee Sang has been promoted to Double-A Reading.  

Crawford, 19, has had a breakout season to date for the Low-A Clearwater Threshers. In 69-games this season, Crawford has slashed .344/.399/.478 with three homers, 60 RBIs, 16 doubles, and 40 (!) stolen bases.  Crawford is hitting .326 in two minor league seasons.  The son of former MLB’er Carl Crawford, Crawford was selected to the 2023 MLB Futures Game in Seattle.  He went 0-for-2 with an RBI in the NL Futures Stars 5-0 win over the AL Futures Stars

Rincon, 19, has excelled with the glove at Low-A Clearwater.  The Phils’ 14th round pick in 2022, Rincon has a ,968 fielding percentage with a mere 11 errors in 798 minor league innings over parts of the past two years.  Lee Sang, 22, has hit well in his minor league time to date, particularly with High-A Jersey Shore where he slashed .265/.365/.426 with 11 homers and 60 RBIs.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
