Topper: Regardless of the Situation, NLDS Game 4 is Ranger Suarez’s Start

The “debate” is over. Ranger Suarez will get the start when the Philadelphia Phillies take to the field on Wednesday, October 9 for National League Division Series Game 4.

Rob Thomson announced his decision to start Suarez in NLDS Game 4 during his Monday afternoon media availability ahead of Tuesday’s NLDS Game 3. The announcement should come as no surprise, although there was a contingent in the media that believed Zack Wheeler should start on three days’ rest. Wheeler threw 111 pitches in Saturday’s Game 1 loss.

Best case scenario for the Phillies, Aaron Nola goes out and pitches a gem in Game 3 and Game 4 becomes a potential clinching situation for the Phillies. It would give Thomson the maximum amount of wiggle room without having to think about using Wheeler before he is ready in a potential NLDS Game 5 or NLCS Game 1.

Three-months ago, most fans would’ve penciled a Suarez start as a near automatic win. Suarez went 10-4 with a 2.76 ERA, a complete game shutout, a 1.04 WHIP, and an All-Star Game nod during the first half of the 2024 MLB regular season. However, Suarez’s second half of 2024 was anything but good.

Bothered by lower back stiffness, Suarez spent a month or so on the injured list. When he was active, the 29-year-old posted a 2-4 record with a 5.65 ERA and a 1.69 WHIP. A microcosm of Suarez’s second half came in his final regular season outing against the Washington Nationals. The lowly Nats tattooed Suarez, knocking in six earned runs with seven hits in just 2.1 innings.

For the Phillies, there’s some belief that Suarez has worked through his injuries and is returning to form. They better hope so, the fate of the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies season could hang on it.