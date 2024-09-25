A Look at Phillies Postseason Tickets from the Least Expensive to the Most Expensive

For the third consecutive autumn, the Philadelphia Phillies have the Greater Philadelphia region –and fans abroad!– seeing red. Afterall, “Red October” is coming!

There’s no place like Philadelphia in October pic.twitter.com/wecmcF6JZR — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 24, 2024

For the first time in 13 seasons, the Phillies are the “team to beat” in the National League East and vying for the top spot in the National League. Phillies fans turned their attention away from nervousness about falling out of the Postseason (seriously!) to what merch to buy and, more importantly, how to get Phillies playoff tickets.

As has always been the case, season ticket holders have an opportunity to buy Phillies Postseason tickets as part of their plan. The general public isn’t so lucky. Anyone wishing to experience MLB Postseason baseball at Citizens Bank Park can roll the dice and register through the ball club or turn to the secondary market.

Here’s a look at 2024 Philadelphia Phillies Postseason ticket prices from the least expensive to the most expensive!

2024 Philadelphia Phillies Postseason Ticket Prices

Key Highlights

The Wild Card round is the least expensive ticket but comes with the greatest risk

The NLDS is the best “bang for the buck” round of the 2024 MLB Postseason

Prices double from the NLWC round through the World Series

Average Phillies Postseason Ticket Prices by Round

Round Average Price NL Wild Card $130.33 NLDS $222.33 NLCS $620 World Series $1275 Total Avg Price $617

It’s no surprise the National League Wild Card Series is the LEAST expensive ticket to buy. But before buying those tickets because they look like a good deal, just know the Phillies have less than a 2% chance of hosting NL Wild Card Series games at Citizens Bank Park. Instead, fans should focus their attention on the National League Division Series. The NLDS has an average ticket price of under $225. As expected, the prices nearly double for each additional series with the most expensive tickets being the 2024 World Series.

You’se want to get a bit more in the weeds on ticket pricing?! Here’s a look at how each individual game breaks down from the NLWC series through the World Series.

As always, bet buy at your own risk!

Average Phillies Postseason Ticket Prices by Game

Game Round Price 1 NL Wild Card $120 2 NL Wild Card $130 3 NL Wild Card $141 1 NLDS $200 2 NLDS $222 3 NLDS $245 1 NLCS $477 2 NLCS $561 3 NLCS $397 4 NLCS $1045 1 World Series $1173 2 World Series $1424 3 World Series $1117 4 World Series $1386 Total Average Price $617

May the odds be ever in your favor!

Note: Data sourced from the secondary ticket market, research done on September 24, 2024. Prices are subject to change. Buy at your own risk!