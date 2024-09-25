Phillies

A Look at Phillies Postseason Tickets from the Least Expensive to the Most Expensive

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
A Look at Phillies Postseason Tickets from the Least Expensive to the Most Expensive Photo: Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times

 

For the third consecutive autumn, the Philadelphia Phillies have the Greater Philadelphia region –and fans abroad!– seeing red. Afterall, “Red October” is coming! 

For the first time in 13 seasons, the Phillies are the “team to beat” in the National League East and vying for the top spot in the National League. Phillies fans turned their attention away from nervousness about falling out of the Postseason (seriously!) to what merch to buy and, more importantly, how to get Phillies playoff tickets. 

As has always been the case, season ticket holders have an opportunity to buy Phillies Postseason tickets as part of their plan. The general public isn’t so lucky. Anyone wishing to experience MLB Postseason baseball at Citizens Bank Park can roll the dice and register through the ball club or turn to the secondary market. 

Here’s a look at 2024 Philadelphia Phillies Postseason ticket prices from the least expensive to the most expensive!

2024 Philadelphia Phillies Postseason Ticket Prices

Key Highlights

  • The Wild Card round is the least expensive ticket but comes with the greatest risk
  • The NLDS is the best “bang for the buck” round of the 2024 MLB Postseason
  • Prices double from the NLWC round through the World Series

Average Phillies Postseason Ticket Prices by Round

Round Average Price
NL Wild Card $130.33
NLDS $222.33
NLCS $620
World Series $1275
Total Avg Price $617

 

It’s no surprise the National League Wild Card Series is the LEAST expensive ticket to buy. But before buying those tickets because they look like a good deal, just know the Phillies have less than a 2% chance of hosting NL Wild Card Series games at Citizens Bank Park. Instead, fans should focus their attention on the National League Division Series. The NLDS has an average ticket price of under $225. As expected, the prices nearly double for each additional series with the most expensive tickets being the 2024 World Series

You’se want to get a bit more in the weeds on ticket pricing?! Here’s a look at how each individual game breaks down from the NLWC series through the World Series. 

As always, bet buy at your own risk!

Average Phillies Postseason Ticket Prices by Game

Game Round Price
1 NL Wild Card $120
2 NL Wild Card $130
3 NL Wild Card $141
1 NLDS $200
2 NLDS $222
3 NLDS $245
1 NLCS $477
2 NLCS $561
3 NLCS $397
4 NLCS $1045
1 World Series $1173
2 World Series $1424
3 World Series $1117
4 World Series $1386
Total Average Price $617

 

May the odds be ever in your favor!

Note: Data sourced from the secondary ticket market, research done on September 24, 2024. Prices are subject to change. Buy at your own risk!

Topics  
News Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbling in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @MLipinskiSports
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbling in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @MLipinskiSports
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
Phillies are the 2024 NL East Champs

Phillies are the 2024 NL East Champs

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 23 2024
Phillies
Phillies Clinch MLB Postseason Berth for the Third Consecutive Year
Phillies Clinch MLB Postseason Berth for the Third Consecutive Year
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 20 2024
News
2024 MLB Postseason Schedule: A Look at the 2024 MLB Playoffs Schedule including TV Information
2024 MLB Postseason Schedule: A Look at the 2024 MLB Playoffs Schedule including TV Information
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 20 2024
Phillies
Phillies vs. Mets Series Preview: Including Telecast Information for All Four Games
Phillies vs. Mets Series Preview: Including Telecast Information for All Four Games
Author image SportsTalkPhilly Staff  •  Sep 19 2024
Phillies
Phillies Place Alec Bohm on the IL
Phillies Place Alec Bohm on the IL
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 6 2024
Phillies
Philles vs. Blue Jays Series Preview
Philles vs. Blue Jays Series Preview
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 3 2024
Phillies
Taijuan Walker Removed from Phillies Starting Rotation
Taijuan Walker Removed from Phillies Starting Rotation
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 29 2024
Go to top button