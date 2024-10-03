Audacy, Phillies agree to multi-year extension to keep the Phillies Radio Broadcast on 94WIP

Phillies

Mike Lipinski photo
Mike Lipinski
Broadcasting powerhouse Audacy and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a multi-year extension of their radio broadcast deal, Phils’ managing partner John Middleton announced on Thursday morning. The radio broadcast will remain on SportsRadio 94WIP through the 2025 season and “beyond,” according to the announcement.

SportsRadio 94WIP has been the flagship station of the Phillies since 2017. Prior to that, Phillies radio broadcasts were heard on the Audacy owned 1210 WPHT-AM for a decade-plus. 1210 WPHT-AM will continue to serve as an overflow broadcast partner when there is a conflict with the Philadelphia Eagles, SportsRadio 94WIP is also the flagship home of the Birds.  SportsRadio 94WIP will continue to broadcast a pre-game and post-game show after every game, along with select on-site broadcasts from Citizens Bank Park. Phillies radio broadcasts will continue to be heard on the Audacy app and smart speaker streaming devices.

 

