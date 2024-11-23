MLB

Phillies Roster Moves: Austin Hays non-tendered, Stubbs is Back, and More

Mike Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies made a bevy of roster moves ahead of Friday’s non-tender deadline. The most notable move was not tendering outfielder Austin Hays a contract for 2025. The non-tender will make Hays a free agent just a few months after being acquired from Baltimore.

Hays, 29, slashed .256/.275/.397 with two homers and six RBI in just 20 games with the Phillies. The former American League All-Star struggled to stay healthy in his brief stint with the Phillies including a serious kidney infection that cost him most of August and September.

In other roster moves, the Phillies officially extend contracts to their five arbitration eligible players. The list includes infielders Alec Bohm, Edmundo Sosa, and Bryson Stott, outfielder Brandon Marsh, and starting pitcher Ranger Suarez. The organization and players will have until January 10, 2025 to agree to a contract before the arbitration process will begin.

Finally, the Phillies agreed to contracts with a pair of players ahead of Friday’s deadline. Right-handed pitcher Jose Ruiz and backup catcher/club house DJ Garrett Stubbs agreed to new contracts. The terms of the contracts were not announced.

Mike Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbling in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @MLipinskiSports
Mike Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbling in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @MLipinskiSports
