Phillies Roster Moves: Whit Merrifield Released

The Phillies signed former All-Star Whit Merrifield back in February with the intention of him being a top bench bat. It was a one-year, $8 million dollar deal that could have kept him in Philly for the 2025 season, too.

That was not a case, however. Merrifield had a largely unproductive season to date with a .199/.277/.295 slash line.

Off the bench, players like Edmundo Sosa, Kody Clemens and even David Dahl (in his short span with the team) had more big plays and consistent stretches with the team this year.

As a result, Merrifield, despite a recent uptick in production, found himself at the end of the bench and the Phillies released him on Friday.

Prior to tonight’s game against the Oakland Athletics, the Phillies released utility player Whit Merrifield. To fill his spot on the 26-man roster, infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson was recalled from Lehigh Valley (AAA). — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 12, 2024

The Phillies recalled Weston Wilson from Lehigh Valley, at least temporarily, as a corresponding move.

The Oakland Athletics, who have a few potential Phillies trade targets, are in town next. It’s possible the release of Merrifield is related to opening a roster spot for an incoming player via trade.

The move also makes sure Merrifield is not on the books in relation to the tax for next season.

Wilson provided a spark in his brief time with the team last season and has 18 home runs for the Iron Pigs this season already.