Phillies Rumors: Could Alex Bregman Replace Alec Bohm?

Sep 22, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In case you missed it, the latest rumor and innuendo on the Phillies trade front suggests infielder Alec Bohm is on the trade block. IF the Phillies were to move on from Bohm, how exactly would they replace him? Apparently, with two-time All-Star and 2024 Gold Glove winner Alex Bregman.

At least that’s what one “rival evaluator” believes, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.

The most interesting prediction heard from a rival evaluator: The Phillies land Alex Bregman. His swing translates in that park, strong defense, lots of postseason scar tissue. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 13, 2024

Interesting.

Obviously, the Phillies would need a third baseman if they were to move on from Bohm. Aidan Miller is waiting in the wings, but the 20-year-old is likely two seasons away from arriving in the Big Leagues. So, Bregman would kinda, sorta make sense.

The 30-year-old is a former two-time All-Star (2018, 2019) and is coming off his first Gold Glove season. An above average power bat, Bregman has a career .444 average at Citizens Bank Park with three doubles and a homer albeit in just five games. He would bring playoff cachet –he’s appeared in the MLB Postseason for eight of nine Big League seasons, including four World Series appearances– to a clubhouse that is reeling from back-to-back Postseason disappointments.

That would certainly fit what the Phillies are reportedly looking for. But would they be willing to pay what Bregman is expected to get on the open market in free agency?

MLB Trade Rumors projects Bregman will receive a 7-year/$182 million deal in free agency. Spotrac is a bit more team friendly with a 4-year/$120 million valuation. For argument’s sake, splitting the difference between the two valuations would put a potential Bregman contract at 5-years/$150 million.

That’s a lot of cash for a team that already has nearly a billion in guaranteed contracts.

Anyway, it’s worth keeping an eye on as the MLB hot stove season heats up.

Alex Bregman Regular Season Career Stats