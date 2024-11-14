Phillies

Phillies Rumors: Could Alex Bregman Replace Alec Bohm?

Mike Lipinski photo
Mike Lipinski
Phillies Rumors: Could Alex Bregman Replace Alec Bohm? Sep 22, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

 

In case you missed it, the latest rumor and innuendo on the Phillies trade front suggests infielder Alec Bohm is on the trade block. IF the Phillies were to move on from Bohm, how exactly would they replace him? Apparently, with two-time All-Star and 2024 Gold Glove winner Alex Bregman

At least that’s what one “rival evaluator” believes, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.

 

Interesting. 

Obviously, the Phillies would need a third baseman if they were to move on from Bohm. Aidan Miller is waiting in the wings, but the 20-year-old is likely two seasons away from arriving in the Big Leagues. So, Bregman would kinda, sorta make sense. 

The 30-year-old is a former two-time All-Star (2018, 2019) and is coming off his first Gold Glove season. An above average power bat, Bregman has a career .444 average at Citizens Bank Park with three doubles and a homer albeit in just five games. He would bring playoff cachet –he’s appeared in the MLB Postseason for eight of nine Big League seasons, including four World Series appearances– to a clubhouse that is reeling from back-to-back Postseason disappointments.  

That would certainly fit what the Phillies are reportedly looking for. But would they be willing to pay what Bregman is expected to get on the open market in free agency?

MLB Trade Rumors projects Bregman will receive a 7-year/$182 million deal in free agency. Spotrac is a bit more team friendly with a 4-year/$120 million valuation. For argument’s sake, splitting the difference between the two valuations would put a potential Bregman contract at 5-years/$150 million. 

That’s a lot of cash for a team that already has nearly a billion in guaranteed contracts. 

Anyway, it’s worth keeping an eye on as the MLB hot stove season heats up.

Alex Bregman Regular Season Career Stats

 
Season Age Team WAR G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ rOBA Rbat+ TB GIDP HBP SH SF IBB Pos Awards
2016 22 HOU 2.0 49 217 201 31 53 13 3 8 34 2 0 15 52 .264 .313 .478 .791 116 .345 118 96 1 0 0 1 0 5/64D7H
2017 23 HOU 4.0 155 626 556 88 158 39 5 19 71 17 5 55 97 .284 .352 .475 .827 125 .359 126 264 15 7 1 7 2 *56/4HD
2018 24 HOU 7.9 157 705 594 105 170 51 1 31 103 10 4 96 85 .286 .394 .532 .926 152 .397 153 316 15 12 0 3 2 *56/47 AS,MVP-5
2019 25 HOU 8.9 156 690 554 122 164 37 2 41 112 5 1 119 83 .296 .423 .592 1.015 162 .421 161 328 9 9 0 8 2 56/D AS,MVP-2,SS
2020 26 HOU 1.1 42 180 153 19 37 12 1 6 22 0 0 24 26 .242 .350 .451 .801 117 .344 112 69 2 2 0 1 1 *5/H
2021 27 HOU 2.1 91 400 348 54 94 17 0 12 55 1 0 44 53 .270 .355 .422 .777 113 .340 113 147 13 4 0 4 4 5/H
2022 28 HOU 4.6 155 656 548 93 142 38 0 23 93 1 2 87 77 .259 .366 .454 .820 134 .358 133 249 18 11 0 10 1 *5/H MVP-19
2023 29 HOU 4.9 161 724 622 103 163 28 4 25 98 3 1 92 87 .262 .363 .441 .804 122 .354 124 274 22 8 0 2 1 *5/D MVP-22
2024 30 HOU 4.1 145 634 581 79 151 30 2 26 75 3 1 44 86 .260 .315 .453 .768 118 .334 117 263 13 5 0 4 1 *5/D GG
9 Yr 9 Yr 9 Yr 39.6 1111 4832 4157 694 1132 265 18 191 663 42 14 576 646 .272 .366 .483 .848 132 .366 133 2006 108 58 1 40 14 *56D/4H7
162 162 162 5.8 162 705 606 101 165 39 3 28 97 6 2 84 94 .272 .366 .483 .848 132 .366 133 293 16 8 0 6 2

 

Alex Bregman Postseason Career Stats

 
Season Age Team Lg G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS TB GIDP HBP SH SF IBB Pos Awards
2017 23 HOU AL,WS 18 78 72 11 15 3 0 4 10 1 0 5 10 .208 .256 .417 .673 30 2 0 0 1 0 *5
2018 24 HOU AL 8 38 24 8 7 2 0 2 5 0 1 11 4 .292 .553 .625 1.178 15 0 3 0 0 1 /*5
2019 25 HOU AL,WS 18 77 64 13 15 3 0 4 12 1 0 12 13 .234 .364 .469 .832 30 1 1 0 0 1 *5
2020 26 HOU AL 13 57 50 5 11 1 0 1 2 0 0 5 6 .220 .316 .300 .616 15 3 2 0 0 0 *5
2021 27 HOU AL,WS 16 69 60 9 13 2 0 1 7 0 0 7 15 .217 .304 .300 .604 18 2 1 0 1 2 *5
2022 28 HOU AL,WS 13 58 51 7 15 5 0 3 11 1 0 6 6 .294 .379 .569 .948 29 2 1 0 0 0 *5
2023 29 HOU AL 11 49 41 10 9 1 1 4 7 0 0 7 10 .220 .347 .585 .932 24 0 1 0 0 0 *5
2024 30 HOU AL 2 8 8 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .375 .375 .375 .750 3 0 0 0 0 0 /*5
8 Yrs 99 434 370 63 88 17 1 19 54 3 1 53 64 .238 .346 .443 .789 164 10 9 0 2 4 *5
AL (8 Yrs) 73 319 269 49 68 12 1 13 35 1 1 43 44 .253 .370 .450 .820 121 8 7 0 0 3 *5
WS (4 Yrs) 26 115 101 14 20 5 0 6 19 2 0 10 20 .198 .278 .426 .704 43 2 2 0 2 1 *5
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com

 

Topics  
