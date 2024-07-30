Phillies

Phillies Trade Deadline: Tanner Banks Joins Pitching Staff

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Phillies Trade Deadline: Tanner Banks Joins Pitching Staff Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports

Though it’s not the game-changing move fans probably wanted, the Phillies made another move to bolster their pitching staff on Tuesday just before the deadline.

The team agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox to acquire Tanner Banks.

The team is sending Chicago William Bergolla, a 19-year-old infield prospect who’s hitting well but has only reached High-A so far.

Bergolla was signed as an international free agent in 2022. MLB.com has him ranked as the Phillies’ 11th-best prospect.

In his third year in the big leagues, the 32-year-old Banks is likely to be seen as a bad trade by most casual fans considering his not-so-great 4.13 ERA this season.

That said, he played for perhaps the worst team there is and his FIP is far more encouraging (3.28) as well as are his splits against lefties, where opposing batters are managing to slash just .184/.229/.263 against him with 28 strikeouts and just five walks.

He also has thrown multiple innings in many relief outings, so he could be a middle innings eater or a left-handed specialist if the Phillies choose to go either route.

Also of note is that, despite his age, Banks is still pre-arbitration next season with three years of arbitration after that, meaning the Phillies figure to have him as a pretty cost-controlled option for the future of their staff.

Reports indicate the Phillies could plan to use him as a starter again at some point, which could be a move that they are very happy with should it work out the way Spencer Turnbull’s addition to the rotation (pre-injury) did despite his lackluster statistics.

NOTE: While this story was being published, the Phillies also made another trade that works in conjunction with this one.

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
