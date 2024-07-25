Phillies Trade Rumors: A Running Thread of Phillies Trade Rumors Approaching the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline

Feb 25, 2024; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and general manager Sam Fuld talk in the dugout before a game against the New York Yankees at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 MLB trade deadline is less than a week away and the Phillies trade rumors are beginning to pick up steam. And with that, we welcome you back to the uber popular Sports Talk Philly running thread of Phillies trade rumors!

All rumors will be centralized right here from now until 6:00 PM/Eastern on Tuesday, July 30

Let’s hit it!

2024 Phillies Trade Rumors: A Running Thread

July 25

July 24

Matt Gelb of The Athletic: The Phillies have interest in Washington Nationals OF Lane Thomas and RP Kyle Finnegan

“Luis Robert is not coming here… A right handed hitting platoon player is more what they’re interested in. You don’t need a star to replace Marsh in left… you need a partner to go along with him. That’s the plan here unless something unforeseen develops.” –@jaysonst — 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) July 24, 2024

July 23