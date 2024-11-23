Phillies

Phillies Trade Rumors: Nick Castellanos on the Trade Block

Mike Lipinski photo
Mike Lipinski
Phillies Trade Rumors: Nick Castellanos on the Trade Block Oct 12, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) hits a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning during game four of the NLDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

 

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos is reportedly available should any team want to make a trade for the former All-Star outfielder.

According to The Athletic‘s Matt Gelb, the Phillies have made Castellanos available in trade talks this offseason. The one caveat with a potential Castellanos trade is his contract. According to Gelb, the Phillies will only move Castellanos is a team is willing to take on some of his remaining contract. Castellanos is owed $40 million over the next two seasons.

This jives with reports the Phillies are looking to “shake things up” after sliding backwards in their last two MLB Postseason appearances. In recent weeks, the club has reportedly had discussions surrounding All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm.

The expectation is the Phillies will make some “splash” trade before the 2025 MLB regular season.

