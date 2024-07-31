MLB Uniform Ads: Phillies Uniform Ad Unveiled Prior to Wednesday’s Game

As reported earlier, the Philadelphia Phillies officially unveiled their uniform patch sponsor, the Philadelphia-based Independence Blue Cross, on Wednesday morning at Citizens Bank Park. Phils’ managing partner and CEO John Middleton was joined by various executives from Independence Blue Cross discussing the Phillies-IBX partnership and why it made sense for both parties.

“The Phillies were determined from the start to find the right pinnacle partner for our coveted jersey patch. Independence Blue Cross has been stitched into the fabric of our community for more than 85 years and is much of a hometown team as the Philadelphia Phillies. We are excited to celebrate IBX, an invaluable partner for nearly four decades, as our inaugural jersey patch sponsor.” Phillies Managing Partner and CEO John Middleton

The Independence Blue Cross/IBX shield will be worn on all Phillies’ uniform jerseys for the remainder of the season and beyond. Naturally, the ballclub unveiled a hype video for the moment.

Independence Blue Cross.

Our hometown partner.

And now, our official jersey patch partner.@IBX x #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/2ZJf4PO0HR — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 31, 2024

Here’s how the ad patches will look on the respective Phils uniforms.